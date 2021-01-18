PUBG Mobile Runic Power Season 17 release date, time, leaked RP rewards, and more

Season 16 of PUBG Mobile is ending, and the new Season 17's RP is based on the Runic Power theme.

As always, the upcoming season will carry a variety of in-game accessories such as weapon skins, costumes, emotes, and more.

Players are looking forward to the arrival of Season 17, and this article takes a peek at the release date and time.

Related: PUBG Mobile Among Us-themed mode: All we know so far

PUBG Mobile Season 17 release date and time

After the Royal Pass of Season 16 is finished, the RP segment will be locked for 24 hours, and players will not be able to enter the RP rewards section. The new PUBG Mobile season will begin at 2 AM UTC/7:30 AM IST on January 19th.

The players' rankings will get reset with the completion of Season 16, and the season-end prizes will be released. They have to start grinding towards higher in-game ranks again come the new season.

There are two premium variants of the Royal Pass, the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus, each costing 600 UC and 1800 UC. Also, they have an option of subscription on each of these passes.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Season 17 leaked rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards for the Season 17 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:

Resplendent Dawn set (Image via Classified YT/YouTube)

Faceless Clown Set (Image via Classified YT/YouTube)

Dayman Airplane skin (Image via Classified YT/YouTube)

Advertisement

Shoulder Dance emote (Image via Classified YT/YouTube)

After the version 1.2 update, the developers stated that they would introduce various new elements and exclusive rewards to the Season 17 Royale Pass section, to be released tomorrow.

Also read: PUBG Mobile to restrict players from switching servers at will