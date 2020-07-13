PUBG Mobile: Sanjivani Invitational invited teams and schedule announced
- The Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament will start tomorrow.
- A total of 20 teams will fight it out for a total prize pool of 1 lakh INR.
The past few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various PUBG Mobile tournaments being held across the country as we speak. And now, another tournament — Sanjivani Invitational — will take centre stage starting on 14th July. 20 invited teams will battle it out over four days to be crowned as champions in this event.
The tournament is presented by Villager Esports and Global Esports, with the total prize pool of the tournament being 1 lakh INR, and the winner receiving 40,000 INR. 14 matches will be played over four days, with three matches on Days 1, 2 and 4, and five matches on Day 3. This PUBG Mobile tournament will start at 2 PM IST.
Team Xspark, one of the invited teams, is a newly-formed side owned by star player Scout, with the roster consisting of Evo, Destro, 420op and Aditya.
Schedule (14th to 17th July): 2 PM onwards
14th July: Day 1
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Miramar
- Match 3: Vikendi
15th July: Day 2
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Miramar
- Match 3: Vikendi
16th July: Day 3
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Vikendi
- Match 3: Miramar
- Match 4: Sanhok
- Match 5: Erangel
17th July: Day 4
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Miramar
- Match 3: Vikendi
Map distribution of Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament
- Erangel: 5 matches
- Miramar: 4 matches
- Sanhok: 1 match
- Vikendi: 4 matches
Prize pool for the Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament
- Winner: 40,000 INR
- 1st runner-up: 30,000 INR
- 2nd runner-up: 20,000 INR
- MVP: 10,000 INR
Invited Teams for the Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament
- HYDRA OFFICIALS
- TEAM TAMILAS
- U MUMBA ESPORTS
- TSM-ENTITY
- TEAM IND
- Team SOUL
- SYNERGE
- VSG CRAWLERS
- ORANGE ROCK ESPORTS
- LIVECRAFT ESPORTS
- Team 8BIT
- Galaxy Racer CELTZ
- TEAM INSIDE OUT
- ELEMENT ESPORTS
- DARK TANGENT ESPORTS
- LOOPSTORM
- SWAT
- TEAM XSPARK
- RECKONING ESPORTS
- TR ESPORTS
This event will be live-streamed on both Villager Esports and Global Esports' YouTube channels.Published 13 Jul 2020, 18:58 IST