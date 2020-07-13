PUBG Mobile: Sanjivani Invitational invited teams and schedule announced

The Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament will start tomorrow.

A total of 20 teams will fight it out for a total prize pool of 1 lakh INR.

Invited teams for the event

The past few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various PUBG Mobile tournaments being held across the country as we speak. And now, another tournament — Sanjivani Invitational — will take centre stage starting on 14th July. 20 invited teams will battle it out over four days to be crowned as champions in this event.

The tournament is presented by Villager Esports and Global Esports, with the total prize pool of the tournament being 1 lakh INR, and the winner receiving 40,000 INR. 14 matches will be played over four days, with three matches on Days 1, 2 and 4, and five matches on Day 3. This PUBG Mobile tournament will start at 2 PM IST.

Team Xspark, one of the invited teams, is a newly-formed side owned by star player Scout, with the roster consisting of Evo, Destro, 420op and Aditya.

Schedule (14th to 17th July): 2 PM onwards

14th July: Day 1

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Vikendi

15th July: Day 2

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Vikendi

16th July: Day 3

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

17th July: Day 4

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Vikendi

Map distribution of Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament

Erangel: 5 matches

Miramar: 4 matches

Sanhok: 1 match

Vikendi: 4 matches

Prize pool for the Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament

Winner : 40,000 INR

: 40,000 INR 1st runner-up : 30,000 INR

: 30,000 INR 2nd runner-up : 20,000 INR

: 20,000 INR MVP: 10,000 INR

Invited Teams for the Sanjivani Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament

HYDRA OFFICIALS TEAM TAMILAS U MUMBA ESPORTS TSM-ENTITY TEAM IND Team SOUL SYNERGE VSG CRAWLERS ORANGE ROCK ESPORTS LIVECRAFT ESPORTS Team 8BIT Galaxy Racer CELTZ TEAM INSIDE OUT ELEMENT ESPORTS DARK TANGENT ESPORTS LOOPSTORM SWAT TEAM XSPARK RECKONING ESPORTS TR ESPORTS

This event will be live-streamed on both Villager Esports and Global Esports' YouTube channels.