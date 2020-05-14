PUBG Mobile Season 13 end date revealed 

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass end date

PUBG Mobile Season 13 has commenced and a brand new Royale Pass has made its way to the RP section.

The latest Royale Pass of Season 13 features a bunch of new rewards that included Vector skin, Ghost outfit and a Power Rangers character. All these rewards can be claimed after the purchase of Elite Royale Pass.

When will PUBG Mobile Season 13 end?

As stated in the RP section of the game, Season 13 of PUBG Mobile will end on 7th July.

Following the end of the season, all player ranks would be reset and a new season will commence in the game. For the new season, PUBG Mobile officials would soon release a dedicated update.

PUBG Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 13 commenced on 13th May, and the RP section of the game has been officially unlocked. The season is based on the toy theme called 'Toy Playground.'

The new update has brought a new male character, Andy, who has the ability to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.

Moreover, Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, and Vector Skin have also been introduced in the game. Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger would unlock at Rank 50 and the Ultra Defender is set at Rank 100.

Advertisement

The standard version of the Royale Pass costs around 600 UC while the Elite Plus Royale Pass is priced at 1800 UC. Both variants offer different perks to players in terms of missions and rewards.

It is easy to upgrade to the Royale Pass of Season 13. To do so, one may follow this guide: How to buy Season 13 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Furthermore, if anyone wants to upgrade for free, Sportskeeda also has a dedicated guide for it.