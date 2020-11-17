PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass: Release date, time, and theme

PUBG Mobile Season 15 began on 15th September, marking the beginning of the new Royale pass with its theme, 'Beyond A.C.E.' It has been one of the most exciting seasons so far, and the developers have now introduced the next season of the game. Like the end of any other season, there is a rank reset for all the users, with the RP section no longer accessible.

The new PUBG Mobile Season 16 has been released today, i.e., 17th November at around 2 am GMT/7:30 am IST. It has also introduced a new Royale Pass for the fans, allowing them to participate in new missions and earn plenty of exciting rewards.

With the release date, time, and theme being revealed for the latest season, this article sheds light on the new Royale Pass of Season 16 in PUBG Mobile.

The release date, time, and theme of Season 16 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

As previously stated, the Season 16 of PUBG Mobile along with its Royale Pass has been released today. Active PUBG Mobile players can check out the new season's availability in the Royale Pass section of the game.

In-game Lobby

PUBG Mobile recently collaborated with Metro, a popular video game franchise, and hence made some basic alterations in the theme setup and the player lobby, along with the Royale Pass of this season.

The new Royale Pass is now named Metro Royale Pass or Metro Royale. The latest season didn't have any maintenance break or in-game update while refreshing.

Metro Royale Pass

The two paid variants of the Metro Royale Pass are now available - the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Players can pick them up by spending 600UC for the former and 1800UC for the latter. The rewards for Season 16 Royale Pass also features several items ranging from outfits, vehicle skins, weapon skins, emotes, and a lot more.

