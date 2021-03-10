PUBG Mobile offers users an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics like skins and costumes. Players crave these exclusive items, which are visually appealing.

There are numerous ways to procure such items, with the Royale Pass or RP being one of them. It is the tier-based reward system of PUBG Mobile, and players have to complete missions to rise up the tiers to collect numerous items as rewards.

The current Royale Pass will end soon, and users are excited for the commencement of the next one. This article looks at the end date of the PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 VN (Vietnamese) version: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date revealed

End date of the Royale Pass

The PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass will end on 15th March, 2021, as mentioned in the RP section in-game.

Upon its conclusion, the RP section will get locked for around 24 hours, and subsequently, players won’t be able to access it to complete the missions or even claim the rewards.

The next Royale Pass will commence on 17th March, 2021, and users will have a shot at obtaining multiple new items. As always, there would be two paid versions of the Royale Pass — Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus — for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

Advertisement

Leaked rewards of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18

Players can check out the following video to know more about the leaked rewards of the upcoming Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:

How to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Players can follow these steps to upgrade the Season 18 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile after its release:

Step 1: First, they have to open PUBG Mobile and tap on the RP icon.

Step 2: The Royale Pass will open, and users can press the “Upgrade” button.

Step 3: The two paid variants will appear, and they may select the desired option and press the button present below them.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 update full patch notes: New Cheer Park theme, Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle, Motor Gliders, map improvements, and more