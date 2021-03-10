PUBG Mobile 1.3 VN (Vietnamese) version: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile VN is a region-specific version of PUBG Mobile and was released for players in Vietnam.

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 update was rolled out on March 9. Exciting features, like the Hundred Rhythms game mode and the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle, have made their way into the title with the update.

Players from Vietnam can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They can also download the game using the APK file present on the official website.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 VN version on Android devices via the APK file.

How can players download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 VN (Vietnamese) version using the APK file present on the official website?

The size of the APK file is 652 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will vary depending on the player's choice. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device before downloading the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile VN:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile VN.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the "APK Download" option, as shown in the picture below. Players can also click here to begin the download of the APK file.

Tap on the Download APK option

Step 3: Players should then enable the "Install from unknown source" option if not done previously. After doing so, they can install the APK file.

Step 4: After the APK file is installed, players can open the application and select the required resource pack.

Step 5: Players will be able to play and enjoy all the new features of the PUBG Mobile VN 1.3 version after the in-game patches are complete.

If players face an error stating there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

