PUBG Mobile Season 17 RP rewards, end date, and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale titles globally and has contributed majorly to the growth of the esports culture in many countries, especially India.

Season 17 of PUBG Mobile is midway through, and players can't wait to get a hold of the next season. The prevalent Royal Pass section is also another reason why players are fascinated about every season of the game.

This article looks at the end date of PUBG Mobile Season 17, its Royale Pass rewards, and more.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 end date and time revealed

Every season in PUBG Mobile lasts approximately two months. Therefore, Season 17 is likely to conclude between March 18th to March 20th at 23:59 UTC+0 (5:29 AM IST).

After the season ends, the RP section will be locked for 24 hours, and during that period, players will not be able to access the RP section to redeem any rewards.

Season 18 is expected to commence between March 19th and March 21st at 2 AM UTC+0 (7:30 AM IST).

As always, two paid versions of the Royale Pass and one free version will be available. Players can buy the variants - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus - for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

At the beginning of Season 18, the rank tier of all the players will be reset accordingly.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 RP rewards

Here are some of the RP rewards of PUBG Mobile Season 17:

Party King Emote

Deadly Sickle Grenade

Dayman Airplane Skin

Teal Terror - Vector Skin

Resplendent Dawn Backpack Skin

Guardian Armor - M16A4

Guardian Armor Set

The new season will bring forth new sets, costumes, weapon skins, and vehicle skins.

