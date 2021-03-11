PUBG Mobile Season 18 launch date, leaked RP rewards, and more

The current season of PUBG Mobile will conclude in a few days, and Season 18 is just around the corner.

The theme of the upcoming Royale Pass will be "Hundred Rhythms."

The Royale Pass, or RP, is one of the most prized items in PUBG Mobile. It provides players with various rewards for climbing up the tiers in the game.

This article takes a look at the launch date of PUBG Mobile Season 18, leaked rewards and more.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Global Version update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Season 18 launch date

End date of the Royale Pass

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Season 17 will come to an end on March 15, 2021. The RP section will then be locked for 24 hours, and players will not be able to complete missions or claim rewards.

The next season of PUBG Mobile will begin on March 17. As usual, players’ ranks will be reset.

This time, players will have an option to choose between two advanced sets at rank 1 and 50. Moreover, they will obtain a Violin Music Set and a mysterious Kar98K Finish at the last rank.

Leaked rewards of Season 18 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Players can check out all the leaked rewards of the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass in the video below:

How to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

The Season 18 Royale Pass will have two paid variants - the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. Players will be able to purchase them for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Players should first open PUBG Mobile and tap on the RP icon.

Advertisement

Step 2: The Royale Pass will open. Next, they should press the “Upgrade” button.

Step 3: The two paid variants of the pass will appear. Players must select the desired option and press the button below them. The Royale Pass will be upgraded.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 update full patch notes: New Cheer Park theme, Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle, Motor Gliders, map improvements, and more