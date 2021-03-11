PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Global Version update: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile recently received a new update that brought a series of exciting features to the game.

Some of the biggest features of the latest patch include the new Hundred Rhythms game mode, the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle and the Motor Glider.

Players will also receive rewards for updating PUBG Mobile between March 9th and March 14th. The rewards are as follows:

3,000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten - Pan (3d)

Players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Alternatively, they can also use the APK file present on the official website of the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Global Version update via the APK file on the official website

The size of the APK file is 943 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack will vary based on the options that the players choose. Players must ensure that they have sufficient space available on their devices before downloading the APK file.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 version APK file: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update:

Step 1: Players must first download the APK file via the link provided above and enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option if not done previously.

Step 2: They then have to next locate and install the APK file on their device.

Step 3: Once installed, players can open the application and select the desired resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: They should log in to their PUBG Mobile account after the patches are complete.

If players face an error message stating there was a problem parsing the package, then they can try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

