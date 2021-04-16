PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 6 RP missions revealed

PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass or RP is one of the best ways by which players can obtain several exclusive in-game items, including skins, bundles and more.

To climb up the ranks in the Royale Pass, players have to acquire points by completing weekly and daily missions.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Week 6 missions have now been revealed for players who have a Royale Pass EZ Mission license.

This article lists out the Season 18 Week 6 RP missions.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 week 6 RP missions

Here is a list of all the missions alongside the corresponding number of RP Points.

#1 Choose 1 of 3 missions. (150 RP Points)

Travel more than 4000m while operating a specific vehicle (Air Drop Armored Vehicle) in Classic mode.

Travel more than 4000m while operating a specific vehicle (Monster Truck) in Classic mode.

Travel more than 1500m while operating a specific vehicle (Jet Ski) in Classic mode.

#2 Choose 1 of 2 missions. (75 RP Points)

Kill 15 enemies with Vector in Classic mode.

Eliminate 180 enemies with Vector in Arena.

#3 Use Sticky Bomb 10 times in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#4 Kill 3 enemies with Pan in any mode. (75 RP Points)

#5 Pick up Spetsnaz Helmet (Lv. 3) in 15 matches in Classic mode. (125 RP Points)

#6 Choose 1 of 3 missions. (75 RP Points)

Kill 20 enemies with Assault Rifles in Pochinki (Erangel) in Classic mode.

Kill 20 enemies with Assault Rifles in Sahmee (Sanhok) in Classic mode.

Kill 20 enemies with Assault Rifles in San Martin (Miramar) in Classic mode.

#7 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Eliminate 80 enemies with the M1014 Shotgun in Arena.

Kill 6 enemies with M1014 Shotgun in Classic mode.

#8 Pick up Stock in 20 matches in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

Players can watch the video below to learn more about the individual Royale Pass Week 6 missions.

