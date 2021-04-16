PUBG Mobile 1.4 global version beta update: APK download link, new features, and more

Much of PUBG Mobile’s popularity can be credited to updates that are periodically released by its developers. These updates modify and enhance the gaming experience with new features, changes and additions.

A beta version of PUBG Mobile is usually released before an official update in order to test out new features before they are implemented in the game.

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version was recently released, providing players with an opportunity to try out multiple new features. The beta version can be downloaded using an APK file.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version

Download

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version:

Step 1: Players must download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version. The link to the file is provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta APK file: Click here

Step 2: After completing the download, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source" option and install the APK file.

Step 3: Next, they can open the game and choose the required resource pack: Low-spec and HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: Once the in-game patches are complete, players click on the guest option. A dialog box will appear, prompting them to enter the Invitation Code/Binding Code.

Note: Invitation Codes/Binding Codes can be obtained from PUBG Mobile’s global version. Players should remember not to share the code with anyone else as they will be punished if found guilty.

After entering the code, tap the OK button

Step 5: After entering the code, players can enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

Features

Godzilla Theme

Content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration is one of the major highlights of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version. Here are some of its features:

Spawn Island Cinematic

Players can watch a special cinematic on the Spawn Islands of Erangel and Sanhok.

Titans

Both Godzilla and Kong will be moving around the Erangel and Sanhok maps, performing various actions. Their positions will be shown on the minimap in real-time.

Apex Supply Camp

A sealed camp with a variety of supplies will be present on the maps. After the titans move to the camp and destroy them, players will be able to enter and obtain the items.

Titan Crystals

Each of the titans, i.e., Godzilla, Kong and Mechagodzilla, has specific crystals with various effects. Players can pick them up and utilize them to their own advantage.

PvE mob settlements

Mobs will also be attacking players when they get close to them. Upon eliminating them, players will obtain battle supplies.

Electromagnetic Scanner

Mechagodzilla cannot move in the Livik map. However, it will scan the entire map periodically, revealing all the players' locations in the scanned areas on the minimap.

Apart from this collaboration, a new Arena Map has also been added to the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version.

Players can click here to read the detailed features of the beta version.

