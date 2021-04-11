In PUBG Mobile, a new season is released every two months. The ongoing Season 18 commenced on March 17, 2021. With the new season, the players' ranks were reset, and the respective rewards were distributed.

Moreover, a new Royale Pass based on the Hundred Rhythms theme was rolled out. Players can climb up the ranks to procure a wide array of items, including cosmetics.

Fans are incredibly excited for the arrival of the next season. With that said, this article looks at the start date of the upcoming Season 19 in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 19 start date revealed

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 will conclude on May 15

Season 18 is set to conclude on May 15, as per the Royale Pass section. After this, the RP section will be locked for around 24 hours. Users will not be able to complete missions or claim any rewards.

Season 19 in PUBG Mobile is likely to begin on May 17. Users will be able to purchase two paid variants of the pass - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC.

Season 18 Tier rewards

The following are the rewards based on the highest tier achieved during Season 18:

Gold

Gold tier rewards

Platinum

Platinum tier rewards

Diamond

Diamond tier rewards

Crown

Crown tier rewards

Ace

Ace tier rewards

Conqueror

Conqueror tier rewards

There are no special rewards for users in Bronze and Silver tiers. They will get 200 and 400 silver fragments, respectively.

Leaked Rewards

Players can watch the following video to check out some of the leaked rewards of the upcoming Season 19 Royale Pass:

How to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and tap on the RP icon.

Step 2: The RP section will appear on their screens. Next, click on the ‘Upgrade’ option.

Step 3: Select between the paid variants and press the button below the desired option.

