PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update (global version): APK download link for worldwide Android users

The PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update was recently rolled out, and it features a new vehicle, game mode, and several other unique aspects.

Players can download the 1.4 beta on their Android devices via the APK file present on the official beta website.

Note that players require an Invitation Code to access the server. This article provides a step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A step-by-step guide on downloading PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update (global version) via the APK file

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta:

Step 1: Download the APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update. Players can do it via the link provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta update APK file: Click here.

The APK file size is about 606 MB, whereas the resource pack's size varies based on the option that the player selects. Ensure to have adequate space on their devices before downloading the file.

Step 2: Locate and install the APK file. Remember to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option.

Step 3: Open PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta on their device and choose the required resource pack. The available packs are Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack.

Select the resource pack

Step 4: Once the in-game patches conclude, tap on the ‘Guest’ option. A dialog box will appear on their screen asking them to enter the Invitation Code/Binding Code.

Step 5: After entering the code, users can enjoy testing all the new features in the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta.

Players have to enter the code

As stated above, players are required to have an Invitation Code to be admitted into the server. Click here to read about the code and how to obtain it.

If there is a parsing error, consider downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned above.

