PUBG Mobile: Secret trick to dance on a bike while riding it

While playing PUBG Mobile, players might have encountered several bugs and glitches in the game. Even when playing other battle royale games on mobile, players might have faced a bevvy of glitches.

In some cases, these glitches prove beneficiary for players who exploit them to gain an advantage over their opponents. But in some cases, though, glitches in games ruin the gaming experience of players.

In a new glitch in PUBG Mobile, players can dance on a bike while riding it. Yes, you read it right. In the latest 0.18.0 update of PUBG Mobile, a popular YouTuber named Godnixon Gaming spotted this glitch while exploring the training section of the game.

Top 5 New Best Tips and Tricks of Pubg Mobile | part - 22 | By GodNixon https://t.co/Sm7NPMlNa2 via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/eUSFFxaPGa — GodNixon gaming (@godnixon1) May 17, 2020

PUBG Mobile: How to dance on a bike while riding it?

PUBG Mobile: Dancing on Bike

Before performing this trick, make sure that you have dancing or any other emotes in your PUBG account. Then perform the following steps to be able to dance on a bike.

Start the training session in PUBG Mobile. Go near the bike and click on any emote. Once you click on the emote, immediately hit the recent apps button on your phone. Wait for a few seconds and open the game again. Click the 'Enter' button to ride the bike. Now you can dance and control the bike at the same time.

After following the above steps, your PUBG Mobile character would perform something like this:

The developers of PUBG Mobile are expected to fix this glitch soon. So it's suggested that interested players try out this trick as soon as possible.

