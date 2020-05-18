PUBG Mobile: Top 3 secret features of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update secret features

The latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update brought several new additions to the game. Miramar 2.0 is a key highlight of the said update that is loaded with a bevvy of new interesting features. Moreover, a new safety scramble mode has also been introduced in PUBG Mobile that has been especially added to the game for aggressive players.

The developers have also added a bunch of other features in the PUBG game that are not known to a majority of the players. Thus we have prepared a list of top three secret features of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update to shed some light on the same.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update – Top three secret features

1) Drop Tactic

Matchmaking Options

With the release of the latest update, PUBG developers introduced a new option in the matchmaking section to differentiate the playing styles of various players. Those who don't have any squad and love to play randomly in the game can now choose the playing style of random players.

As one can see in the image above, two options are available to choose from in the 'Drop tactic' section. When a player selects 'Hot drops', they'll be matched with other players who like to be dropped in the crowded areas of the PUBG game. In the 'Slow and Steady' option, players are matched with passive players who don't want to engage much in the battlefield.

In order to tweak the Drop tactic, open the 'map selection' page and then click on the 'settings' button located on the bottom left of the screen.

Matchmaking Settings

2) Role Tags

Role Tags

The 'Role' tag is another new addition in the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update. Tencent Games has now made easier for the players to analyse the performances of other players.

Whenever a match would end, specific tags would be shown against the names of players. These tags would help players decide suitable in-game roles for their teammates. For instance, if anyone takes a bunch of sniper kills in the match, the game assigns him/her a tag related to the 'Sniper' keyword.

3) New option in Friendlist

New options in Friendlist

PUBG Mobile was probably aware of the long-pending 'requests' list in the game. The action of deleting or accepting all these requests was a time-consuming process.

To manage the friend list, the developers have now introduced two new options: 'Ignore all' and 'Accept all' in a player's friend list manager. These two options would allow actions to be performed on all pending requests at one go.

So here were the top three secret or hidden features that were introduced in PUBG Mobile in the game's latest 0.18.0 patch. Make sure to use them appropriately before heading towards your next PUBG match. Also do let us know about your favourite feature of the PUBG game in the comments section below.