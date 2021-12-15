PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021 Season 2: Invited teams, format and more

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) Arabia: 2021 Season 2 is all set to kick off on December 16, 2021. The tournament will be the second iteration of the Star Challenge in Arabia this year, with the first one being held in the month of April and May on the holy occasion of Ramadan. The tournament features a massive prize pool of $100,000 USD.

The event was announced on 8 December 2021. PUBG Mobile MENA today also unveiled the teaser for the event giving out further details regarding this mega event.

Format and Schedule for PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021

The event will start from the 16th of December and will go on for a period of 4 days, eventually culminating on the 19th of December 2021. The tournament will feature 16 invited teams who will battle for the $100k prize pool and for the right to be called the champions.

Invited teams for PMSC Arabia 2021:

1) NASR Esports

2) Yalla Esports

3) RA'AD

4) LUSAIL Esports

5) 963 Egypt

6) The Mind Weapon

7) Arab GSG

8) iKurd Esports

9) The Ultimates

10) Falcons Esports

11) Revolution

12) RTG Esport KURD Squad

13) Sudor Esports

14) Fate Esports

15) Triple Vibes

16) Twisted Minds

The last two iterations of PMSC: Arabia held in 2020 and Early 2021 were both won by Gunz Esports. The roster that won these events was later acquired by UAE based Esports organization, Nigma Galaxy, who are currently competing in PMGC: 2021

Teams to watch out for

Seasoned teams from the Middle East, such as Yalla Esports, NASR Esports, and FATE Esports will be the ones to look out for. Other than these teams, Sudor Esports and iKurd Esports who last competed in the PMPL: MENA & South Asia Championship, will also be a force to be reckoned with.

Where and When to Watch

The tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile MENA on the 16th of December 2021

