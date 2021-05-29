PUBG Mobile star Mortal shares thoughts on possible reason for Dynamo not being nominated for Esports Awards 2021

Yesterday, nominations for the prestigious Esports Awards 2021 were announced, and PUBG Mobile star Naman “MortaL” Mathur was among the nominees in the Streamer of the Year category.

Last year, he finished in the second position behind the famous Spanish streamer, Ibai “Ibai” Llanos. Fans of the Indian PUBG Mobile pro were delighted for him and have shared their support on social media:

Congratulation sir for being selected. pic.twitter.com/bDKcj2rnAp — reaper gaming (@reaperg73750762) May 28, 2021

Congratulations @Mortal04907880 🔥

Super Proud of You ♥️♥️

Its 2nd time when an indian streamer gets nominated for esports award from india 🇮🇳. #Mortal #S8UL #ESPORTSAWARDS pic.twitter.com/HGQetoPBxm — H U N N Y (@starhunny_) May 28, 2021

Indian pride @Mortal04907880 yet again nominated for streamers award... Lets hope for the best and this time we gonna bag this award @esportsawards #mortal #StreamerCommunity pic.twitter.com/BRK0h6acxw — Sounak Ghosh (@SounakG15165632) May 28, 2021

If you are lucky,then obviously i pat your shoulder and say keep it my buooyy in tomorrow's dream,i repeat if you are lucky♥️

Vote for mortal...This time award is ours🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Arindam Mukherjee (@Arindam57129121) May 28, 2021

In a recent stream, when a user asked via super chat about Dynamo not getting nominated, MortaL shared his thoughts.

MortaL, the Indian PUBG Mobile star, gives his opinion about Dynamo not getting nominated

In the live stream, MortaL was quoted as the following:

“I don’t really know the reason for this. I guess the nomination is done on the voting basis.”

He further elaborated about his selection in the Esports Awards 2021 in the Streamer of the Year category.

“It could’ve been because of the tournaments that I had won during the past two years. My watching was also pretty high a while back if you remember. So, I guess that is the main reason may be according to me.”

(Timestamp: 2 hours 10 mins 50 seconds)

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the Streamer of the Year category:

Nickmercs TheGrefg Shroud Summit1g Valkyrae Ibai xQc Ludwig Courage Dr DisRespect LOUD Coringa MortaL

Nominations for other categories

Esports Apparel of the Year

Team Liquid

Cloud9

Fnatic

Faze Clan

Spacestation Gaming

100 Thieves

G2 Esports

Fallen Store

Ateyo

Team Vitality

Esports Content Creator of the Year

LS

iFerg

Ashley Kang

NadeKing

SunlessKhan

Coconut Brah

Macie Jay

Duncan “Thorin” Shields

BananaSlamJamma

UpUpDownDown

Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez

Musty

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

Arena of Valor

Brawl Stars

PUBG Mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Clash Royale

Free Fire

Esports Personality of the Year

Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald

Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo

Parker “Interro” MacKay

