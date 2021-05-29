PUBG Mobile star Mortal shares thoughts on possible reason for Dynamo not being nominated for Esports Awards 2021

Yesterday, nominations for the prestigious Esports Awards 2021 were announced, and PUBG Mobile star Naman “MortaL” Mathur was among the nominees in the Streamer of the Year category.
Last year, he finished in the second position behind the famous Spanish streamer, Ibai “Ibai” Llanos. Fans of the Indian PUBG Mobile pro were delighted for him and have shared their support on social media:
In a recent stream, when a user asked via super chat about Dynamo not getting nominated, MortaL shared his thoughts.
MortaL, the Indian PUBG Mobile star, gives his opinion about Dynamo not getting nominated
In the live stream, MortaL was quoted as the following:
“I don’t really know the reason for this. I guess the nomination is done on the voting basis.”
He further elaborated about his selection in the Esports Awards 2021 in the Streamer of the Year category.
“It could’ve been because of the tournaments that I had won during the past two years. My watching was also pretty high a while back if you remember. So, I guess that is the main reason may be according to me.”
(Timestamp: 2 hours 10 mins 50 seconds)
Here’s the complete list of nominees for the Streamer of the Year category:
- Nickmercs
- TheGrefg
- Shroud
- Summit1g
- Valkyrae
- Ibai
- xQc
- Ludwig
- Courage
- Dr DisRespect
- LOUD Coringa
- MortaL
Nominations for other categories
Esports Apparel of the Year
- Team Liquid
- Cloud9
- Fnatic
- Faze Clan
- Spacestation Gaming
- 100 Thieves
- G2 Esports
- Fallen Store
- Ateyo
- Team Vitality
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- LS
- iFerg
- Ashley Kang
- NadeKing
- SunlessKhan
- Coconut Brah
- Macie Jay
- Duncan “Thorin” Shields
- BananaSlamJamma
- UpUpDownDown
- Hector “HECZ” Rodriguez
- Musty
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Arena of Valor
- Brawl Stars
- PUBG Mobile
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Clash Royale
- Free Fire
Esports Personality of the Year
- Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
- Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes
- Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- John “JohnnyBoi_i” Macdonald
- Hector “Hecz” Rodriguez
- Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
- Parker “Interro” MacKay
