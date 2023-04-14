PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, MVP rankings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the three-day PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring Grand Finals wrapped up after six thrilling matches. Indonesia side Alter Ego claimed the pole position with 85 points after winning two Chicken Dinners on April 14. Shine Like Diamond (SLD) from Vietnam were behind them with 80 points. Persija Evos, another popular Indonesian squad, fought uniformly throughout the opening day and garnered 66 points at an average of 11 per game.

Boom Esports and HAIL, the PMPL Indonesia and Thailand champions, currently hold fourth and fifth places with 62 and 57 points, respectively. Rosemary from Alter Ego leads the PMSL MVP race with 118 kills and 31,647 damage, followed by TonyK in the second spot and Mela in third.

PMSL MVP rankings after Finals Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMSL SEA Grand Finals Day 1 overview

Match 1

Otka won a mind-boggling 1v3 fight against Bacon Time in the first game’s end circle and helped Alter Ego obtain a mammoth 17-kill Chicken Dinner. Bacon as well as Persija Evos, with eight eliminations each, started this game well and grabbed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The first fight of the Grand Finals occurred between Indonesia’s VOIN and Malaysia’s Geek Slate in Sahmee (Sanhok), where the former emerged victorious and gained four eliminations in their initial fight. However, the Indonesian unit was then eliminated by D’Xavier.

Match 2

Shine Like Diamond from Vietnam was the top performer in the second game, claiming the Chicken Dinner with nine eliminations. Persija Evos had another good match, as the superstar lineup amassed 12 points. Boom and Evos scored 11 points each after showing some resistance.

Match 3

Displaying their teamwork yet again, SLD pulled out their second victory with six kills. Bacon Time and Yoodo Alliance were impressive too, earning 14 and 13 points, respectively. Vampire Esports, who were looking confident, faltered in the end of this game but added 10 points to their name.

Match 4

The fourth game’s end circle on Erangle saw an attention-drawing clash between SEM9 and Persija Evos, where the Malaysian unit successfully came out on top and acquired a fantastic 10-kill Chicken Dinner. Evos and Box accumulated 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 5

On the first Miramar map, Alter Ego put up fabulous exploits to register their second Chicken Dinner of the PMSL Finals Day 1 with 13 frags. Geek Slate finally fought with all their might and garnered 13 points, while SLD scored 10 points in the game.

Match 6

Famous Indonesian organization Bigetron Esports, who came 16th in the league phase, exhibited passive gameplay and secured a four-kill Chicken Dinner in Match 6. Boom Esports and HAIL played decently and collected 17 and 15 points, respectively.

