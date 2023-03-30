PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Spring Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Spring began on March 29, with FaZe Clan acquiring the top spot with 63 points after playing six matches. Geek Slate also had a fabulous Day 1, coming second with 52 points in the second week's standings. Persija Evos looked performed consistently in the six games they played, taking the third spot with 49 points.

In the fourth spot was D'Xavier. Boom Esports, who was 15th in the PMSL's first week, came fifth on Day 1 of Week 2 with 43 points. HAIL Esports and Bigetron, with one Chicken Dinner each, finished sixth and eighth on the overall table. Unfortunately, Week 2 Day 1 was horrible for some reputed organizations like Vampire, Box, Bacon, and Team Secret, as they scored only 23, 19, 13, and 11 points, respectively.

PMSL Week 2 Day 1 overview

Match 1

PMSL Week 2 Day 1 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

FaZe Clan got off to an impressive start, getting a Chicken Dinner with 15 kills in the opening game of Week 2. Persija Evos, who finished the opening week in the 14th position, also started Day 1 on a bright note and grabbed 19 points, including 14 kills. However, Team Secret, DBD, and Boom had a disappointing first game.

Match 2

HAIL Esports took control of the second battle and registered an eight-frag Chicken Dinner. However, Yoodo Alliance acquired the most points in this match and obtained the second spot with 15 eliminations. Vampire was the only squad who failed to score a single point in this game.

Match 3

Malaysian side Geek Slate presented some fantastic skills to be the victor in the third game with 13 frags. D’Xavier captured second place with nine kills.

Match 4

FaZe Mela has so far claimed 58 eliminations in PMSL (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the fourth match, Boom Esports’ performance was incredible, and the Indonesian champion earned a 12-kill victory. FaZe had another brilliant showing, collecting 18 points. Persija Evos was right behind them with 11 points in the third spot.

Match 5

D’Xavier occupied first place in the fifth game with seven eliminations after beating Geek Slate in the last safe zone. SEM9 claimed 14 points and 11 kills, while Bigetron gained only three points in this match.

Match 6

Indonesian powerhouse Bigetron Esports fought impressively in the end game of the PMSL Week 2 Day 1, acquiring an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. GE and FaZe Clan plundered 14 and 12 points, respectively.

