PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 Americas Spring postponed by a week due to international logistics matters 

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 Americas Spring has been postponed by one week due to "international logistics matters." The tournament was initially scheduled to begin on May 22, but it will now commence on May 29. A total of 16 teams from Brazil, LATAM, and North America will clash against each other in this event.

The PUBG Mobile Super League 2024 Americas Spring will be played from May 29 to June 23, featuring $220,000 in prize money. The five best performing teams from the PMSL Americas will be selected for the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this July.

PMSL 2024 Americas Spring organizers' statement on tournament postponement

The organizers of the PMSL 2024 Americas Spring announced the postponement of the event through the official social media pages of PUBG Mobile. They said:

"Welcoming the players, teams and partners with excellence is our main priority for offline events. Providing a smooth, professional and competitive experience is of the utmost importance for any PUBG Mobile tournament, especially one as historical and remarkable as PMSL Americas. With these important concepts held at the highest esteem, we would like to share that the start of the event is being postponed by one week due to international logistics matters."

The tournament will be played in only one stage, where 16 participants will compete over four weeks. Eight partnered teams were directly invited to the competition. Meanwhile, the top two teams from the Brazil Qualifier and three sides each from the LATAM and North America Qualifiers qualified for the event.

Participating teams in PMSL 2024 Americas Spring

Here are the 16 teams that will compete at the PUBG Mobile Super League 2024 Americas Spring:

Alpha 7 Esports Influence Rage Furia Esports Team Liquid Death Wolves INCO Gaming All Glory Gaming V2 9z Team Team Queso Royals of War Be Bold Entity7 N Hyper Esports Titan Gaming Super Lazy Reflex Nemesis

Alpha 7 Esports, a top-tier Brazilian squad, recently put in incredible performances at the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) and secured the first runner-up spot. They are one of the teams to watch in the PUBG Mobile Super League 2024 Americas Spring.

Team Liquid and Furia Esports made their debuts in this mobile game's esports scene earlier this year. Along with Influence Rage, INCO, and N Hyper, they are among the teams to watch out for in this event.