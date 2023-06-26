REJECT wins PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 3 Phase 1, qualifies for PMWI 2023 Main Event 

REJECT presented their supremacy throughout the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 3 Phase 1, winning the title with more than 104 points from their closest rivals. The star-studded powerhouse garnered 505 points with the help of eight Chicken Dinners and 335 kills. The winning prize of around $104,480 has been awarded to them.

The team has also sealed its position in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 Main Event. Reiji from the squad bagged the Season 1 MVP as he took the most eliminations (114). He joined the REJECT's main lineup in August 2021 and has assisted his team in several important tournaments. The organization was also the champion of the PMJL Season 2 Phase 2 last year.

Prize Pool distribution for PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) Season 3 Phase 1

This event had a total prize pool of $348,263. Here is the name of prize money winners based on their results.

REJECT - $104,480 Sengoku Gaming - $52,240 SunSister - $34,826 BC Swell - $31,343 Varrel - $27,861 BEENOSTORM - $24,378 DetonatioN FocusMe - $20,895 DOPENESS - $17,413 PULVEREX - $13,930 Lag Gaming - $10,443 NORTHEPTION - $6,965 CYCLOPS athlete gaming - $3,482

Sengoku Gaming had a disappointing opening day, collecting only nine points, but the club improved their results in their remaining matches and eventually managed to finish second. SunSister held the third spot with 369 points and six Chicken Dinners. The unit also saw ups and downs during the PUBG Mobile competition but earned a podium finish.

BC Swell, another popular Japanese team, came fourth with 309 points. While Varrel, formerly known as Donuts USG, occupied fifth place with 308 points. They recently won the PUBG Mobile Showdown: Korea vs. Japan and captured their seat in the PMWI Allstars. Last year, the organization clinched the PMJL Season 2 Phase 1.

PULVEREX, who had quite a good start to the contest, stumbled in their subsequent matches and finished ninth with 262 points and 148 kills. At the same time, NORTHEPTION ranked 11th with 246 points despite winning four Chicken Dinners. Kawasaki Scarz, a renowned Japanese organization, had a forgettable PUBG Mobile contest, scoring only 176 points and 15th on the overall scoreboard.

With the end of this significant competition in the country, these teams will work on their mistakes and try to return to their ideal form in Phase 2. REJECT and Varrel will represent Japan in the PMWI Riyadh, starting on July 11.

