PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Fall Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Vietnam’s BN United dethroned Thailand’s XERXIA from the prime position on Day 4 of 2023's PMSL Fall. They registered 155 points on the scoreboard from 18 matches. Geek Fam jumped to second place with 152 points on Day 4. This Malaysian team have completed their 24 matches in Week 1. Persija Evos are in third spot with 150 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Bigetron Esports couldn't maintain their momentum and slipped to fifth place with 141 points. D’Xavier and Vampire, with 139 points each, are in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Infinity, who acquired the Bacon Time’s slot this season, are ninth with 123 points. Two reputed organizations, FaZe Clan and Team Secret, are in the 11th and 20th spots with 108 and 43 points, respectively.

PMSL Fall Day 4 match-wise results

Match 1 - Sanhok

Overall standings of Super League after Day4 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

SEM9 began Day 4 with a strong 13-kill victory on the Sanhok map. Their player Rill killed five enemies. RRQ came second with 13 points, followed by Genesis and Playbook with nine points each.

Match 2 - Erangel

FaZe Clan was a top performer in the second battle, achieving an impressive 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Infinity got 17 points, while Boom and Bigetron scored 10 points each. SEM9 was unable to make a big impact in this game.

Match 3 - Erangel

RRQ shined in this game and earned an eight-frag Chicken Dinner. Playbook registered 13 points on the board, while Bigetron, FaZe Clan, and Infinity obtained only two points each.

Match 4 - Erangel

Securing a spectacular 10-kill victory, Vampire Esports displayed their magical performance in this PMSL Day 4 game. Morph and BN United captured 15 and 11 points, respectively. Bigetron yet again failed to acquire a substantial number of points.

Match 5 - Miramar

The first Miramar match of this day was dominated by Persija Evos, who amassed a total of 22 points. Genesis scored 13 points, while Vampire collected 11. FaZe, Bigetron, and Boom were unable to add any points to the leaderboard in this match.

Match 6 - Miramar

DBD ended their PMSL Day 4 with an important eight-kill victory. Geek Fam and BN United also played well, collecting 14 and 12 points, respectively. Infinity got eight points, including three kills, in this game.