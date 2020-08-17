PUBG Mobile: Team Ghatak crowned Streamers Showdown champions

A few days back, PUBG Mobile India officials announced a new mini-tournament, called Streamers Showdown, with a prize pool of 2,00,000 INR. It went on from 16th to 17th August, and Team Ghatak emerged as champions. They had 102 points in total, just one more than second-placed Team Owais's 101 points.

The past few months have been engaging for PUBG Mobile fans in India, and this event kept up the momentum with some terrific action across two days.

Team Godnixon came third with 80 points. Fan favourite Team Mortal finished a disappointing sixth after accruing just 58 points, with Dynamo Gaming (79 points) securing fourth. Owais was the top fragger at the Streamers Showdown, with 19 kills in six matches.

Eighteen top streamers battled it out over two days to win the prize pool. The tournament was organised in partnership with Esports Network and Trinity Gaming.

PUBG Mobile Streamers Showdown overall standings

Day 2 started with Team Maxtern winning in Erangel with 12 kills. Maxtern played with Exist, CG, Believe and Davii. Team Owais notched 19 kills in the match. Ash, Maxkash, and Franky were Owais' teammates.

The second match in Erangel was won by Ghatak, with 14 kills and 34 points. Dynamo came second, and Owais once again showed consistent gameplay to secured third with five kills. For Ghatak, TSM-Entity's leading lineup of Jonathan, Neyoo, Clutchgod, and Zgod played.

The last match in Vikendi was clinched by Team Joker with seven kills, while Team Gareebo finished second and Dynamo rounded off the podium in third spot thanks to eight kills.

PUBG Mobile Streamers Showdown prize pool distribution