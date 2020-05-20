PUBG Mobile: Team Liquid to pick roster from Godlike, says Novaking

Team Liquid PUBG Mobile Roster

Team Liquid is one of the leading multi-regional professional esports organisations. Their rosters compete in games like CS: GO, Dota2 etc at a global level. At a time when the global mobile gaming sector is booming, Team Liquid have moved into mobile esports where PUBG is one of the most widely played games.

They picked up their Free Fire roster from Brazil. For a while, rumours have been swirling in the community that Team Liquid would be picking their PUBG Mobile roster from India. But would they?

Recently, Novaking released a streamed statement regarding the same when asked about the prospect of Team Liquid coming to India. According to Novaking, Team Liquid would pick up one of the most famous teams of India, Godlike, as their PUBG Mobile roster, although it has not been finalised yet.

Novaking's statement in this regard has only strengthened the rumours regarding the same. It is expected that PUBG Mobile fans could see Team Liquid in PUBG Mobile India Series 2020, an upcoming major tournament.

PMIS 2020 is around the corner and commences from 20th May 2020. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 50,00,000. Registered players would begin with the first stage of the tournament i.e. the in-game qualifiers. The in-game qualifiers would be a five-day affair, with the top 248 teams moving on to the next stage of the tournament, which is the Online Qualifiers.

All players are scheduled to play a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 Classic Mode matches during the tournament. From these matches, the top 10 ones with the highest points would be considered for the final standings.

