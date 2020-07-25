PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from Super Weekend Week 2 Day 1 of PMWL 2020 East

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 1 concluded with King Of Gamers (KOG) leading the team kills table with 72 points after five matches. PMPL SA champions GXR Celtz continued their run of consistent performances, gaining 68 points and one chicken dinner at the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero. South Asia's star team and PMIS champions TSM-Entity also notched their first-ever chicken dinner in an international tournament.

RRQ Athena, meanwhile, kept their domination going and are currently leading in the overall PMWL 2020 East points table with 256 points. Bigetron RA are not far behind with 254 points, with GXR Celtz in third place having accrued 236 points.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 1 kill leaders

Thai team KOG's fragger, Concept, led the individual kills leaderboard with 11 frags. KOG notched 31 kills on Day 1 and headed the standings with 72 points. They are known for their fragging power in the SEA region and are now showcasing the same at the PMWL 2020 East.

Defending world champions BTR's attacker Ryzen was second with ten kills, having showed surreal gameplay in match 5 (Erangel) and gaining eight kills, thus churning out 1200 damage.

Team Secret's Uhigh was third with ten kills and was one of the main reasons why they gained so much momentum, notching 69 points on Day 1, including 26 kills. Last week, Uhigh showed exemplary performances in Miramar, where he had nine kills.

RRQ G9 continued his consistent performances and notched nine kills on Day 1, and was also leading the overall kills leaderboard at the PMWL 2020 East with 75 kills. RRQ were also leading the overall kills table with 123 kills.

GXR Celtz Ultron showed why he is one of the best players from South Asia, grabbing eight kills and helping his team remain consistent. He was sixth in the overall kill leaderboards with 56 frags.