PUBG Mobile Ultimate Warrior Showdown day 1 overall standings 

The second season of Ultimate Warrior Showdown commenced today. The three-day PUBG Mobile tournament will feature the top 16 teams from the Asian region for a humungous prize pool of 90,000 USD.

At the end of the first day, LIT Esports from Vietnam claimed the pole position with 22 frags and 58 points. Faze Clan from Thailand secured second place with 26 kills and 53 points. PN Crew from Nepal bagged third place with 45 points, while fan favorites Bigetron RA took the fifth spot. Thanks to the third match on Erangel, DKG secured sixth place, while PEL S2 champions TJB had a below-average day, finishing in 12th place.

ULTIMATE WARRIOR SHOWDOWN Day 1 Match Standings

PUBG Mobile ULTIMATE WARRIOR SHOWDOW day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, was won by Faze Clan with six frags, followed by PEL S2 Champions TJB. Bigetron RA was eliminated early, but they managed to grab seven frags.

PUBG Mobile ULTIMATE WARRIOR SHOWDOW day 1 overall standings

Eagle Esports from Vietnam claimed the second match on Miramar with 10 frags. However, Faze played aggressively to grab 14 frags, with Tony-K alone taking five frags. Bigetron again took six frags in the match.

The third match of the day, played on the classic map of Erangel, was claimed by Chinese giant DKG with nine frags, followed by PN Crew with nine frags. Bigetron again played consistently to gain seven frags.

The fourth and final match of the day was won by LIT Esports with nine frags. Orange and Eagle Esports were eliminated early, but they managed eight and seven frags respectively.

Prizepool Distribution of the PUBG Mobile ULTIMATE WARRIOR SHOWDOWN

1st Place - 27,000 USD

2nd Place - 18,000 USD

3rd Place - 9000 USD

4th-10th Place - 4000 USD

Most Valuable Player - 2000 USD

Every Chicken Dinner - 500 USD

With eight rounds remaining, it will be interesting to see if underdog LIT Esports can hold their top position or if popular teams like Bigetron RA, DKG and TJB can knock them off the pedestal.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod