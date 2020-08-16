PUBG Mobile: Upcoming premium crate release date and leaks

PUBG Mobile is an amazing battle royale game in terms of cosmetics like outfit sets, weapon skins, characters and more. The game has a variety of cool skins that are enough to give a premium feel to players while playing the game.

All these items can be attained through various methods in PUBG Mobile, like the Royale Pass, opening of crate and participating in events. And among these, premium crates are mainly known for rare skins and legendary outfits.

The ongoing premium crate in PUBG Mobile will end on 21st August, and soon after its closure, Tencent Games will add a new premium crate in the game. Hence, here are the leaks of this upcoming crate, featuring some extraordinary outfits.

PUBG Mobile upcoming premium crate leaks

Release date: 22nd August

#1 Anubian Magistrate set (Mythic outfit)

The upcoming premium crate is going to highlight a mythic outfit called the Anubian Magistrate set. The outfit set also features some exclusive emotes and voice lines of the character. Moreover, a crisp animation has also been added, which players can use during a match.

Here's a glimpse of the Anubian Magistrate set.

Advertisement

Also read: Erangel 2.0 map release date in global version

#2 Anubian Magistrate Plane Finish

The second skin that has been leaked is a plane finish. It looks similar to the main outfit of the crate, and its design has already been introduced in the KR version. So far, we only know about the name of this skin, and the price will be revealed upon its official release.

#3 Anubian Magistrate - AKM

The Anubian Magistrate - AKM skin is based on the Egyptian theme and can be unlocked in the upcoming premium crate. Regarding its design, players can see a combination of blue and golden colors on its body. Furthermore, a stylish pattern on its magazine gives this skin a fascinating and premium look.

All these leaks have been sourced from a well-known PUBG Mobile content creator, Classified YT. You can also watch his YouTube video below:

Also read: PUBG Mobile 90 FPS supported devices