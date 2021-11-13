PUBG Mobile updates: PMPL European Championship Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PMPL European Championship Season 1 is over. A total of the top 16 teams of Europe (CIS, Western Europe, and Turkey) are battling against each other for the massive prize pool of $150,000 and the PMGC 2021 berth.

Natus Vincere has retained their top spot with 86 kills and 181 points despite not winning any matches. However, Unicorns of Love have closed the gap with 138 points.

Upcoming talent Madbulls went aggressive and grabbed the third spot with 112 points. Turkish giant Futbolist has slipped to fifth place with 105 points, while Konina Power had a lousy day, dropping to 14th rank with only 58 points.

Papara Supermassive Blaze (SMB) Kecth bagged the MVP title for the day for his 13 frags and more than 2800 HP damage.

PMPL European Championship Season 1 Day 2 match standings

Fan-favorite Natus Vincere leads the overall points table after Day 1 of the PMPL European Championship Day 2

The first match played on the classic map of Erangel was won by Eastern Stars with ten kills. Madbulls went hostile, taking a whopping 15 frags.

SMB played patiently to come out on top in the second match of Miramar with six eliminations

Overall standings after the PMPL European Championship Day 2 (bottom eight)

The third and fourth matches of the day, contested on Sanhok and Erangel, were won by Unicorns of Love with six and nine frags. Their balanced game style, along with good rotations, helped them to clinch both games.

S2G Esports won the fifth match of the day with eight eliminations. However, SMB was the team that impressed everyone with their combative game style. Despite their early exit, they managed to eliminate 11 players.

Futbolist went all out in the final match of Erangel to come out on top with 13 frags. Lovazin took five while Solkay eliminated four enemies to the lobby. Madbulls were eliminated early but managed to grab eight kill points.

Half of the tournament is already over, and with only 12 matches left, it will be necessary for top-ranked teams to sustain their performances. The bottom-ranked sides will have to show extraordinary performances to prevail.

