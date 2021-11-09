PMPL European Championship Season 1: Teams, schedule, format, and where to watch 

The inaugural season of the PMPL European Championship is all set to start on November 11, 2021. The championship offers a massive prize pool of $150,000 and features teams from Turkey, Western Europe, and the CIS regions.

Slots for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 will be up for grabs in the tournament.

Earlier during the spring season of PUBG Mobile Esports, European teams competed with the Middle East and Africa teams in what was called the PMPL: EMEA Championship Season 1. However, after the Middle East and Africa regions were merged with the South Asia region, Europe got its own championship.

Format and Schedule of PMPL: European Championship Season 1

The championship features a total of 16 teams and will kick off on November 11. The tournament will then come to an end on November 14, after 4 days of competition. Teams will battle it out in a total of 20 matches, with each day featuring 5 matches.

Allocations from PMPL: European Championship Season 1

7 slots for the PMGC 2021 will be up for grabs in the tournament. The top 7 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021: West League.

Out of the 16 competing teams, Natus Vincere from CIS and Unicorns of Love from Western Europe have already qualified for PMGC 2021: West League on the basis of PMGC points they gained over two seasons of their respective regional Pro Leagues.

Qualified teams for PMPL: European Championship Season 1

A total of 16 teams have qualified for the tournament. As the winners of PMPL: EMEA Championship Season 1, Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, has been given an invitational slot for the championship.

1) Natus Vincere: Invited

Qualified teams from PMPL: CIS Season 1

2) Konina Power

3) 1218

4) Mad Bulls

5) De Muerte

6) ARCED

Qualified teams from PMPL: Turkey Season 2

7) ARCED

8) SuperMassive Blaze

9) World of Wonders

10) Futbolist

11) 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports

Qualified teams from PMPL: Western Europe Season 2

12) Game-Lord

13) Exquisite Decode UK

14) Unicorns of Love

15) Giants Gaming

16) Eastern Stars

Where and when to watch

The tournament will be livestreamed in multiple languages on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports Europe from November 11 onwards.

Edited by R. Elahi