PUBG Mobile veteran Jimmy leaves Nova Esports and joins Wolves ahead of PEL 2024

In a surprising turn of events, PUBG Mobile star Xu "Jimmy" Yin-jun has left Nova Esports and has signed for Wolves Esports ahead of the PEL 2024. The veteran played for Nova Esports for more than four years and won two PUBG Mobile World Championship titles under the banner.

Wolves Esports acquired Jimmy in a deal worth $309K. He was on the auction list for a base price of $280K. They will also be looking to prove their mettle in PUBG Mobile esports, as they have failed to perform since their debut in late 2022.

Jimmy is known for being one of the best IGLs (In-Game Leader) in the scene. He has helped Nova Esports win many prestigious trophies in the past four years, including two PMGC 2020 and 2021 titles.

What to know about PUBG Mobile pro Jimmy as he joins Wolves Esports ahead of PEL 2024

After a decent stint for Nova Esports in the last four years, Jimmy will now be seen playing for Wolves Esports. With his signing, the popular organization will try to win the PEL 2024 Spring Season.

Apart from Jimmy, Wolves Esports have signed Ren from Tianba Esports. The team parted ways with their star athlete, Remember, who has been signed by JTeam.

Wolves entered the PUBG Mobile landscape by acquiring the SMG roster ahead of the PMGC 2022. However, they had a disappoiting run in their first major tournament as they ranked 11th in the Global Championship.

In 2023, Wolves Esports finished 16th in the PEL Spring and eighth in the PEL Summer. The organization also faltered in the Regional Clash SEA vs PEL event, securing the 16th position.

The PEL 2024 Spring will start in a few months, and the Chinese teams will aim to regain their dominance in the international PUBGM tournaments this year.

Jimmy will be seen playing against his old teammates, Paraboy and Order, for the first time. These players are some of the best PUBGM athletes in the world. Together, the trio won two consecutive Global Championships, as well as the PEC 2019 and 2020 titles.

It should be noted that King and YI have also left Nova Esports.