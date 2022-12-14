PUBG Mobile wins Esports Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

PUBG Mobile has been crowned the Esports Mobile Game of the Year at the recently held Esports Awards 2022. Since the category's addition in 2020, PUBG Mobile has previously been nominated for this award twice and has now received its first win.

With each passing year, the mobile battle royale title has improved and expanded, swiftly establishing a thriving esports ecosystem. Furthermore, the game's developers put in great effort and resources to elevate its esports scene to new heights.

Alongside the award winner, this year's nominees for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year include: Free Fire, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Pokémon Unite, Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Brawl Stars.

All of these titles have seen major success, with millions of devoted fans throughout the globe. However, PUBG Mobile received the most votes and was declared the winner in the category.

The highly recognized 2022 edition of the Esports Awards was held earlier today. The awards ceremony recognizes and celebrates excellence in over thirty categories, ranging from "Esports Personality of the Year" to "Esports Organization of the Year."

PUBG Mobile has officially been announced as the winner of the Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon. For this award, 75% of the votes are from the panel, while the remaining 25% come from the community.

The Esports Mobile Game of the Year category was introduced in 2020 and has been dominated by battle royale titles. In the previous two events, Free Fire was named the winner, while PUBG Mobile was only nominated. This year, the award has finally come to Krafton's title.

The game received unwavering support from its player base and scaled new heights, thanks to numerous successful events spread across several months.

James Yang expressing his gratitude towards fans for their support (Image via Esports Awards)

The current year kicked off with PMGC 2021: Grand Finals, and the developers held several S-Tier events, including PMWI 2022 and more, with each of these featuring a million-dollar prize pool. Furthermore, the Pro League has grown to 13 regions across five continents. On top of that, PMCO received over 600k registrations.

Additionally, Ceng 'Order' Zehai, a star player from Nova Esports, was named the Esports Mobile Player of the Year. He has been instrumental in his team's success at several PUBG Mobile tournaments. The Chinese star was also named the MVP at the PMGC 2021: Grand Finals.

