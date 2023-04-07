PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023: Number of teams, schedule, and prize pool revealed

The 2023 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) is scheduled to be played from July 11 to 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of 24 teams will compete to exhibit their prowess in this highly anticipated contest. The tournament's prize pool amount has been kept the same as the previous edition, offering a whopping $3 million this year as well.

The PMWI will be a part of the 2023 Gamers8 Event, which will include several big games, including Dota 2, CS:GO, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and more. This multi-game event will be hosted across eight weeks from July to September. With a massive prize pool of $45 million, it is expected to be one of the biggest events in esports history, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Top PUBG Mobile teams to gather in Riyadh for PMWI 2023

Several regional tournaments are underway to determine which teams will represent their countries in the upcoming PMWI. However, Tencent has not yet revealed the slot distribution of the competition. Earlier this year, they disclosed that the top teams from the regional Pro League (PMPL) Spring would secure seats in the World Invitational.

James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports, said,

"The competitive PUBG MOBILE scene has already had a great start this year, and we’re so excited to continue this momentum with more exciting news for 2023. The dedication shown by teams and fans around the world so far has been amazing, and we are excited to see new strategies and performances at this year’s event,”

Faisal Bin Homran, Head of Esports at the Saudi Esports Federation, stated,

"It is an exciting opportunity to celebrate PUBG MOBILE culture again, showcasing the best PUBG MOBILE skills and providing an unforgettable gaming experience."

The previous iteration had two different rounds: the Main Event and the Afterparty Showdown. Based on their performances in regional tournaments, teams were invited to compete in the main event, and a few teams were chosen to participate in the Afterparty based on fan votes.

Vampire Esports, who hails from Thailand, dominated the 2022 PMWI event, exhibiting exceptional gameplay and winning both phases of the competition.

Two Indian teams, Soul and 7SEA Esports, also participated in the previous season, despite the BGMI game being banned in the country a few weeks before the tournament. It remains to be seen if any team from India will be invited to participate in the PMWI this year, as the game is currently banned in the country.

