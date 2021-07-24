PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 2: Overall standings, MVP, highlights, and more

The second day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: West 2021 came to an end. After an exciting day of play that saw the top teams from the western region going neck to neck with each other, Next Ruya Gaming from Turkey, emerged as the table toppers with 106 points and 47 kills.

Following them were Konina Power from Kazakhstan, who managed to secure second spot at the end of the day with 106 points and 51 kills. Next Ruya is ahead of them due to more placement points.

The third place was gained by Alpha7 Esports from Brazil with 96 points and 46 kills.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 2 map results

The second day saw Konina Power gain the most points. The team had an excellent day gaining 67 points while accounting for 31 eliminations. A7 Esports and RAAD Esports gained the second and third most points today respectively.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 2:

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West overall standings after day 2

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Konina Power from Kazakhstan who bagged 10 frags.

Following them in second place was Ghost Gaming from the USA who managed to get six kills. 19 Esports from Canada grasped the third spot in this match with six kills.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West overall standings after day 2

The second and third matches of the day were played on maps, Sanhok and Erangel respectively. The victory in these matches was obtained by Team Qlash from France and A7 Esports from Brazil with seven and 12 kills to their names respectively.

The fourth match of the day, played on Miramar, saw Team Onyx from Georgia finally step up to the occasion and gain a chicken dinner with 12 kills. The team was struggling until this bout with only 13 points in 8 matches.

Next Ruya Gaming from Turkey secured a second-place finish in this match with six kills while A7 Esports managed to cling on to the third spot with four frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. The victory in this match was taken by GUNZ Esports from Iraq with seven kills. RAAD Esports from Egypt too secured seven eliminations, finishing in second place.

Third place was claimed by Ghost Gaming who accounted for four eliminations.

Freak was the MVP of PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 2

With half of the tournament (i.e 10 Matches) gone, teams at the top of the leaderboard will look to consolidate their position while those at the bottom will have to try extra hard to gain as many places as possible. In all, the remaining two days promise to be action-packed for viewers and fans.

