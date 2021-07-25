PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 3 overall standings 

The third and penultimate day of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational west came to an end today after a fierce contest between the 16 competing teams. At the end of the day, Konina Power from Kazakhstan emerged as the table toppers with 182 points and 85 kills.

Following them in second place was Road to Glory from Morocco, who at the end, stood at 179 points with 73 eliminations. Alpha 7 Esports from Brazil ended up in third spot with 170 points and 81 kills.

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 3 Map results

Road to Glory played exceptionally well today and dominated the lobby. The team gained a whopping 100 points, the most among all teams. Konina Power and Alpha 7 Esports secured second and third spot for the most points gained today, with 76 and 74 points to their respective names.

Senku was the MVP of PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 3

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West day 3:-

PUBG Mobile World Invitational West overall standings after day 3

The day started with the first match on Erangel. Victory was secured by Road to Glory with 9 frags while 19 Esports from Canada bagged second place in this round with five kills. Alpha7 Esports managed to secure the third spot with seven kills of their own.

The second and third matches of the day took place on Sanhok and Erangel respectively. The chicken dinner in these matches was claimed by RAAD Esports from Egypt and Next Ruya Gaming from Turkey, adding 6 and 10 kills to their respective tallies.

The fourth match of the day was played on Miramar with Road to Glory coming out on top once again. The team decimated the lobby and secured 16 kills for themselves, ending at the top of the table before heading into the final match of the day.

RAAD Esports and A7 Esports also played quite well in this match as they clinched second and third places.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by KoninaPower. The team finished the day strongly with a 15 kill chicken dinner, ending up at the top of the leaderboard.

Alpha 7 Esports finished second in this match with nine kills, while Chivas Esports from Mexico held onto the third spot with three frags.

With just one day to go in the tournament, the teams at the top will be looking to hold onto their positions. The competition between the Top 4 teams is quite stiff with minimal points separating them.

The final day promises to keep viewers and fans on the edge of their seats.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul