PUBG Mobile x Godzilla vs Kong crossover: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with many top-grossing franchises and celebrities over the years.

The game recently announced its collaboration with Legendary and Warner Bros., two leading film production companies, to make a crossover event for their latest movie, "Godzilla vs. Kong."

As always, PUBG Mobile will bring a lot of new content with this crossover.

PUBG Mobile announce the release date of Godzilla vs Kong mode

In a post on their social media handles, PUBG Mobile announced that the Godzilla vs. Kong mode will be released on May 11th at 5:30 AM.

The post reads:

"Did you get a glimpse of Kong's tracks in Sanhok? 😯 See if you and your friends can find them! 🗺️ And remember, our Godzilla vs. Kong collaboration drops MAY 11! 🗓️💥 What kinds of new modes would you like to see Godzilla and Kong in? 🦍"

The Godzilla vs Kong game mode is already available in the beta version of PUBG Mobile. However, only selected players can access the beta server and enjoy its features.

According to a video uploaded by popular YouTuber Shubhgamerz, the mode will feature on the Erangel map, where the titans Godzilla and Kong will appear. However, players cannot interact with the massive creatures.

Apart from the titular monsters, other mutants will also be seen during matches in the mode.

According to YouTuber ClassifiedYT, PUBG Mobile will feature two new companions named Buddy Godzilla and Mini Kong after the new update.

Players will be able to acquire them after the update is officially released.

With the new mode set to roll out on May 11th, the developers will temporarily remove the Metro Royale mode from PUBG Mobile. The mode will be relaunched in late 2021.

