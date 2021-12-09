PUBG New State 0.9.2 update release date for all regions

PUBG New State garnered a mixed reaction from players about the gameplay experience after its release in November. Furthermore, the game's developers constantly release new patches to address issues popping up and generally improve the game's performance.

The battle royale title is getting its first big update, i.e., 0.9.2, so there will be an influx of new features and content that users will surely enjoy. Among the new inclusions are a new firearm, multiple vehicles, several gun customizations, the second volume of Survivor Pass, and more which will offer a more comprehensive selection.

PUBG New State update release details

The game servers will be closed for maintenance on Dec. 09. New updates will be waiting for you in this version! Exact start time will be updated asap. See link for more details: newstate.pubg.com/news/282

PUBG New State 0.9.2 update will go live on 9 December 2021. There will be a maintenance break to allow for the patch deployment. However, there is no notification regarding the timing of the break. Players can follow the game’s official social media handle for the same.

Once the update has been dropped, users will download the latest version of PUBG New State directly through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Galaxy App Store, respectively. Additionally, Android users will also have the option to get the latest version using the APK and OBB files.

New changes

Here are some of the vital changes in PUBG New State that users can explore after downloading the 0.9.2 update:

New Weapon (Assault Rifle) - L85A3. The gun has low recoil and the highest damage among all 5.56 assault rifles.

New Gun Customizations: L85A3 [C1] Vertical Foregrip Bipod, M416 [C2] Long Barrel and SLR [C2] 5.56mm Barrel

New Vehicles: Electron and Mesta. The former is a six-seater electric minibus, boasting higher durability than other vehicles in the game. Mesta is a two-seater sports car.

The new winter festival-themed lobby background and music. BP store background has also been upgraded.

Survivor Pass volume 2 – starts 9 December 2021. The story of this pass revolves around Bella.

Character control and action fixes, including for parkour moves.

A new Merit Points system has been added where users will be punished for their negative and toxic behavior.

Map updates in terms of graphic quality.

