PUBG New State 0.9.26 update release date, time, and maintenance schedule for all regions

PUBG New State is Krafton's latest entry into the mobile battle royale genre, and it was published in November of last year. Since its release, there have been many updates, with the developers consistently working hard to provide players with the finest possible gameplay.

Today, i.e., 17 March, is the time for a new release – 0.9.26 update, and players are incredibly excited about all of the changes being implemented. As per the official patch notes, developers have added a new weapon, gun customizations, and more.

Details of PUBG New State 0.9.26 update

Release date and time

As previously stated, today is the release date of the battle royale title's 0.9.26 update, and gamers will be able to download it through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store based on the device being used.

Meanwhile, when talking about the time, the update has already started rolling out, and users will gradually receive it on their phones. If they haven't received it yet, they shouldn't worry as it will be provided soon.

Maintenance schedule

A screenshot from the official website of the game (Image via Krafton)

Maintenance for the PUBG New State 0.9.26 update has already concluded, which ran between:

Start time: 1 AM UTC

End time: 6 AM UTC

Subsequently, gamers will not have to wait. After obtaining the latest version on their devices, they will be able to play straight away.

Patch notes

Listed below are a few of the significant changes to the 0.9.26 update of PUBG New State:

New Weapon: MG3

New Gun Customizations (Vector [C2] Drum Magazine and Mini-14 [C2] Open Stock Slot)

Survivor Pass Vol. 5

Lobby Theme Update

SEASON 2 starts in the new patch

Maps (Erangel Location Update)

Vehicle Balance Updates

Weapon Balancing (L85A3, SKS, Kar98k [C1] Customization - Enhanced Bolt, MP5K [C1] Customization - Laser Sight, Mini-14 [C1] Customization - Polymer Receiver and more)

Apart from the ones above, there are numerous other alterations made in the new release in terms of settings, sound, and so on. Readers can view the detailed patch notes for the update on the game's website by visiting this link.

Edited by Shaheen Banu