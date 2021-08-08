PUBG New State (Mobile) 2nd Alpha Test dates, region, and registration process revealed

The developers of PUBG New State announced recently that the second round of Alpha Test is set to begin in August. The selected players will finally have a chance to play the futuristic battle royale game.

Ever since the pre-registration for it commenced in February, PUBG New State has been one of the most anticipated mobile battle royale titles. For PUBG enthusiasts, this year has been excellent as there have been many exciting developments in the wake of pre-registration.

This month, we will be inviting a much wider audience to come and experience PUBG: NEW STATE with the game's Second Alpha Test.



For those who are not aware, the first Alpha Test was exclusively for the United States and was held in June.

PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test

Registration date and procedure

The registrations will begin on August 9, 2021 (Image via PUBG New State)

The registrations for PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will commence from August 9, 2021. However, the announcement of the exact timeline for applying has not yet been revealed.

Players can apply for the second closed Alpha Test through PUBG New State’s official website. Since this is closed testing, only a limited number of participants will be able to take part in it.

Release date and devices

The test will be available for both Android and iOS users (Image via PUBG New State)

The second closed Alpha Test will start on August 27, 2021, and conclude on August 29, 2021. Last time it was restricted only to users on Android devices. However, this time around, the developers will provide a greater selection of devices, including support for iOS.

Countries where PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will be available

The test is available in the following countries only (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will only be available in selected countries/regions. According to the official announcement, the second iteration of the test will be available in the countries listed below:

Bahrain Cambodia Chinese Taipei Egypt Hong Kong SAR Indonesia Iraq Japan Jordan Kuwait Laos Lebanon Macao SAR Maldives Malaysia Myanmar Nepal Oman Philippines Qatar Saudi Arabia Singapore South Korea Sri Lanka Thailand Turkey United Arab Emirates Yemen

Only users from these regions will be eligible to apply and participate in the testing.

