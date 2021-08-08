Create
Notifications
×

PUBG New State (Mobile) 2nd Alpha Test dates, region, and registration process revealed

PUBG New State second Alpha Test has been announced (Image via PUBG New State)
PUBG New State second Alpha Test has been announced (Image via PUBG New State)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 08, 2021, 02:43 AM ET

4 mins ago

News

The developers of PUBG New State announced recently that the second round of Alpha Test is set to begin in August. The selected players will finally have a chance to play the futuristic battle royale game.

Ever since the pre-registration for it commenced in February, PUBG New State has been one of the most anticipated mobile battle royale titles. For PUBG enthusiasts, this year has been excellent as there have been many exciting developments in the wake of pre-registration.

For those who are not aware, the first Alpha Test was exclusively for the United States and was held in June.

PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test

Registration date and procedure

The registrations will begin on August 9, 2021 (Image via PUBG New State)
The registrations will begin on August 9, 2021 (Image via PUBG New State)

The registrations for PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will commence from August 9, 2021. However, the announcement of the exact timeline for applying has not yet been revealed.

Players can apply for the second closed Alpha Test through PUBG New State’s official website. Since this is closed testing, only a limited number of participants will be able to take part in it.

Release date and devices

The test will be available for both Android and iOS users (Image via PUBG New State)
The test will be available for both Android and iOS users (Image via PUBG New State)

The second closed Alpha Test will start on August 27, 2021, and conclude on August 29, 2021. Last time it was restricted only to users on Android devices. However, this time around, the developers will provide a greater selection of devices, including support for iOS.

Countries where PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will be available

The test is available in the following countries only (Image via PUBG New State)
The test is available in the following countries only (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will only be available in selected countries/regions. According to the official announcement, the second iteration of the test will be available in the countries listed below:

  1. Bahrain
  2. Cambodia
  3. Chinese Taipei
  4. Egypt
  5. Hong Kong SAR
  6. Indonesia
  7. Iraq
  8. Japan
  9. Jordan
  10. Kuwait
  11. Laos
  12. Lebanon
  13. Macao SAR
  14. Maldives
  15. Malaysia
  16. Myanmar
  17. Nepal
  18. Oman
  19. Philippines
  20. Qatar
  21. Saudi Arabia
  22. Singapore
  23. South Korea
  24. Sri Lanka
  25. Thailand
  26. Turkey
  27. United Arab Emirates
  28. Yemen

Only users from these regions will be eligible to apply and participate in the testing.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी