PUBG New State (Mobile) 2nd Alpha Test dates, region, and registration process revealed

The developers of PUBG New State announced recently that the second round of Alpha Test is set to begin in August. The selected players will finally have a chance to play the futuristic battle royale game.
Ever since the pre-registration for it commenced in February, PUBG New State has been one of the most anticipated mobile battle royale titles. For PUBG enthusiasts, this year has been excellent as there have been many exciting developments in the wake of pre-registration.
For those who are not aware, the first Alpha Test was exclusively for the United States and was held in June.
PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test
Registration date and procedure
The registrations for PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will commence from August 9, 2021. However, the announcement of the exact timeline for applying has not yet been revealed.
Players can apply for the second closed Alpha Test through PUBG New State’s official website. Since this is closed testing, only a limited number of participants will be able to take part in it.
Release date and devices
The second closed Alpha Test will start on August 27, 2021, and conclude on August 29, 2021. Last time it was restricted only to users on Android devices. However, this time around, the developers will provide a greater selection of devices, including support for iOS.
Countries where PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will be available
PUBG New State 2nd Alpha Test will only be available in selected countries/regions. According to the official announcement, the second iteration of the test will be available in the countries listed below:
- Bahrain
- Cambodia
- Chinese Taipei
- Egypt
- Hong Kong SAR
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Macao SAR
- Maldives
- Malaysia
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Oman
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Yemen
Only users from these regions will be eligible to apply and participate in the testing.