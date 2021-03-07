PUBG New State (Mobile): Graphics reveal, total pre-registrations, and more

PUBG New State is currently one of the most anticipated titles in the mobile gaming segment. The BR title was announced by Krafton a few days ago and is being developed by PUBG Studio. A trailer has been released, and pre-registrations are underway.

The developers have provided previews in the form of in-game screenshots that have managed to build hype among battle royale enthusiasts who are quite excited to try out the upcoming title.

PUBG New State Graphics

PUBG: New State shared a few in-game screenshots of the game in a social media post. Here are a few of the pictures from the post.

The game utilizes the Global Illumination technology that provides ultra-realistic graphics, which is evident in these screenshots. PUBG New State will offer next-gen graphics that will enhance the overall experience.

The game's description reads:

"Drop into massive open worlds that feature the most realistic graphics available for mobile gaming. With next-generation mobile graphics, PUBG: NEW STATE delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands."

Pre-registrations

The game achieved an incredible milestone of more than five million pre-registrations on the Play Store within a week. Developers took to their social media handles, informing the players of this incredible feat and expressing their gratitude.

"You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we've hit over 5 million pre-registrations within a week on Google Play, and we can't thank you enough! We're excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye out on our social channels and spread the word!"

Pre-registration for iOS devices is yet to commence. With the number already crossing the five million mark on the Play Store, the total pre-registration number is expected to rise further.

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register themselves for PUBG New State on the Google Play Store.

Tap the Pre-register button in the game's Play Store page

Step 1: They can press this link to visit the game's page on Google Play Store.

Step 2: Press the pre-register button. A pop-up appears; click the "OK" button. In case the user wants to install the title when it is available, they can press the 'Install when available' option.

