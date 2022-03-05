PUBG New State Mobile Mashup: Format, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

Krafton has announced the second official tournament of its new battle royale title, PUBG New State. The event is called New State Mobile Mashup and will take place from 10 March to 3 April. It is exclusive to the North American region.

Basic information

Game: New State Mobile

New State Mobile Map: Troi (Extreme)

Troi (Extreme) Game Mode: Squad

Squad Lobby Size: eight teams of four players (32 players total)

eight teams of four players (32 players total) Perspective: FPP

FPP Eligibility: The United States and Canada only, 16 years old or older

Format of New State Mobile Mashup

The event will be held in three stages on the Troi map.

1) Influencer-hosted event: Mobile Mashup will include a total of three influencer tournaments. A single-elimination bracket will be used in each event hosted by an influencer. The winner of each influencer tournament will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Dates for influencer tournaments:

Wynnsanity - 10 March ChocoTaco - 17 March Noah from YouTube - 24 March

2) Open Qualifiers: This stage also has a total of three open qualifiers. Each tournament consists of an open, single-elimination bracket that occurs over three days. The top three teams from each open qualifier will move to the Grand Finals.

Dates for open qualifiers:

11 to 13 March

18 to 20 March

25 to 27 March

3) Grand Finals: The Grand Finals, scheduled from 1 to 3 April, will have a total of 16 teams compete for the trophy and massive prize pool.

The winner of the three influencer tournaments, along with the top three teams of each open qualifier and four wildcard teams, will battle it out in the finals. There is no update about the wildcard teams right now.

Prize pool distribution

The total prize pool of the event is a whopping $250,000. The winners of the three influencer tournaments will get $5,000 each. Those who came out on top in the three open qualifiers will win $10,000 each.

The Grand Finals will have a $200,000 prize pool.

Winner - $50,000

2nd Place - $30,000

3rd Place - $24,000

4th Place - $20,000

5th Place - $16,000

6th Place - $12,000

7th Place - $10,000

8th Place - $8,000

9th Place - $6,000

10th Place - $6,000

11th Place - $4,000

12th Place - $4,000

13th Place - $3,000

14th Place - $3,000

15th Place - $2,000

16th Place - $2,000

Overall MVP - $5,000

The previous New State tournament (New State Mobile Open) was organized exclusively for the Korean region between 15 and 19 February. It was clinched by Team Another Level.

