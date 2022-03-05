PUBG New State Mobile Mashup: Format, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

Krafton has announced the second official tournament of its new battle royale title, PUBG New State. The event is called New State Mobile Mashup and will take place from 10 March to 3 April. It is exclusive to the North American region.
Basic information
- Game: New State Mobile
- Map: Troi (Extreme)
- Game Mode: Squad
- Lobby Size: eight teams of four players (32 players total)
- Perspective: FPP
- Eligibility: The United States and Canada only, 16 years old or older
Format of New State Mobile Mashup
The event will be held in three stages on the Troi map.
1) Influencer-hosted event: Mobile Mashup will include a total of three influencer tournaments. A single-elimination bracket will be used in each event hosted by an influencer. The winner of each influencer tournament will qualify for the Grand Finals.
Dates for influencer tournaments:
- Wynnsanity - 10 March
- ChocoTaco - 17 March
- Noah from YouTube - 24 March
2) Open Qualifiers: This stage also has a total of three open qualifiers. Each tournament consists of an open, single-elimination bracket that occurs over three days. The top three teams from each open qualifier will move to the Grand Finals.
Dates for open qualifiers:
- 11 to 13 March
- 18 to 20 March
- 25 to 27 March
3) Grand Finals: The Grand Finals, scheduled from 1 to 3 April, will have a total of 16 teams compete for the trophy and massive prize pool.
The winner of the three influencer tournaments, along with the top three teams of each open qualifier and four wildcard teams, will battle it out in the finals. There is no update about the wildcard teams right now.
Prize pool distribution
The total prize pool of the event is a whopping $250,000. The winners of the three influencer tournaments will get $5,000 each. Those who came out on top in the three open qualifiers will win $10,000 each.
The Grand Finals will have a $200,000 prize pool.
- Winner - $50,000
- 2nd Place - $30,000
- 3rd Place - $24,000
- 4th Place - $20,000
- 5th Place - $16,000
- 6th Place - $12,000
- 7th Place - $10,000
- 8th Place - $8,000
- 9th Place - $6,000
- 10th Place - $6,000
- 11th Place - $4,000
- 12th Place - $4,000
- 13th Place - $3,000
- 14th Place - $3,000
- 15th Place - $2,000
- 16th Place - $2,000
- Overall MVP - $5,000
The previous New State tournament (New State Mobile Open) was organized exclusively for the Korean region between 15 and 19 February. It was clinched by Team Another Level.