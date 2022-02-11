PUBG New State February 2022 update patch notes: New Round deathmatch mode, survival pass, weapons, and more

Developed by Krafton, PUBG New State is one of the newest Battle Royale games on mobile devices. Released in November, the game aimed at providing a futuristic gaming experience to those who love playing PUBG Mobile. However, the game's release saw it getting a backlash due to the presence of various bugs and glitches.

Since then, developers have introduced updates every month to eradicate pre-existing bugs and bring in new features to elevate the user's gaming experience. The patch notes for the 0.9.24 update were recently released which has several new changes and features.

What are the main features and changes added in the new 0.9.24 update in PUBG New State?

1) Round Deathmatch mode

The new Round Deathmatch mode is a 4v4 match to be played on the map of Arena. Divided into seven rounds, the team that wins four rounds will win the match. The playzone shrinking feature present in the mode will spice things up even more.

Players can select weapons pre-set in their loadout. Moreover, PUBG New State players will be given frag grenades, smoke grenades, and deployable shields that will help them in the matches considerably.

The care packages present in the center of the map will contain an AUG, a Groza, or a P90 that players can use to their advantage.

2) Survival Pass Volume 4

Mayhem's Doug Bikerway has made his way into the game as the protagonist of the new Survival Pass Volume 4. In order to obtain all character costumes and skins, players are required to complete all missions.

Furthermore, those who upgrade to Premium Pass are entitled to receive the Imperial Guard Costume Set. The New Badge Feature will see a player earn different tier badges upon reaching every 10 levels of the Survival Pass.

3) Weapons

Several new additions and changes have been made to the weapons in the new update in PUBG New State. Using 9mm ammo, the MP5K has been brought into the game.

The damage dealing capacity of the Crossbow has been increased, however, it has also resulted in an increase in the reload speed.

On the other hand, the DSR-1 has been added with a backup magazine, which will hold five bullets, enabling the players to fire as many rounds without reloading. Moreover, the M249 has been revamped, witnessing the addition of a couple of ballistic shields that will help in reducing the gun's recoil considerably.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul