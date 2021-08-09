PUBG New State (Mobile) minimum device requirements for Android and iOS revealed

Krafton's PUBG New State is a futuristic BR set in Troy 2051. The game has been developed in-house by Krafton who have improved on the graphics, movement, and mechanics while keeping the essence of the battle royale intact. The pre-registrations for the title were opened all around the world on 25 February 2021. The title recorded massive pre-registration numbers soaring to a total of 25 million (excluding India, China, and Vietnam).

This month, we will be inviting a much wider audience to come and experience PUBG: NEW STATE with the game's Second Alpha Test.



Registrations begin on August 9: https://t.co/DCsZ5OFdWs pic.twitter.com/Brnkod0RoH — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 8, 2021

The developers conducted an alpha test for a select number of people which featured various content creators and YouTubers from the U.S.A. Yesterday, PUBG New State announced that they were holding a second alpha test for a much wider audience outside of the U.S.A. The second test will be available to users in 28 different regions across the world and will include a much wider range of Android devices and will also support IOS devices.

The application page for the Second Alpha Test is now open!

Join us to make the game better by participating in the test



Click here to apply: https://t.co/7U5PYG59m3#pubgnewstate #surprise #secondalphatest pic.twitter.com/4d4uhrZeX1 — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 9, 2021

Minimum device requirements:

The alpha test will only be available for select Android devices that run on Android 6.0 or higher. A minimum of 2GB of ram is required to run the game smoothly.

For IOS devices an Operating system of IOS 13.0 or higher will be required while the game will run on iPhone 6 and later devices.

Minimum device requirements (Screenshot via Krafton)

Earlier today, the developers opened registrations for the second alpha test which will take place from 27 to 29 August 2021. Users can register for the test in the following ways:

How to register for PUBG New State second alpha test

1) Head to the PUBG: New State official website

2) Click on Apply for Alpha Test

3) Read the participation and application guide.

4) Check and read the privacy policy and choose your preferred OS (Android or IOS)

5) Fill out the remainder of the details in the form.

After this process, an email will be sent to your registered email id confirming your participation in the alpha test. The testers will also be announced on the official website on 26 August at 04:00 UTC.

PUBG New State second alpha test region:

Asia

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Japan

Laos

Macao

Malaysia

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Chinese Taipei

Thailand

MENA & Turkey

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

It would be interesting to see how many registrations this alpha test receives and how well the game is received by fans all across the world.

