PUBG New State (Mobile): “This item is not available in your country” error details explained

PUBG New State (Mobile) is the latest addition to the PUBG Mobile family that has taken the internet by storm since it was announced in February 2021. Gamers have shown immense interest in the new title. According to developers, over 10 million players have pre-registered so far.

Welcome to the official Twitter for PUBG: NEW STATE, the latest title by KRAFTON, Inc. and PUBG Studio, the creators of the original battle royale, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS.



Make sure to follow us for the latest news! pic.twitter.com/yjUu6t1wkv — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

PUBG New State (Mobile) recently made a new announcement regarding its release. The latest video revealed the specifications of the closed Alpha test that will be carried out soon. This article unpacks the announcement details and dives into the “this item is not available in your country” error.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Closed Alpha tests and unavailability error

Gamers have been eager to join the adventure and explore the new map of Troi since the trailer was revealed earlier this year. Recently, developers announced that a region-specific Alpha test would be conducted soon.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

Registrations for the closed Alpha test will be starting in a few days. However, the closed Alpha will be restricted to Android users in the United States. Krafton Inc. revealed that the U.S. region was the most compatible with the game's current specifications and network capabilities.

Developers are working on revolutionary changes in gaming graphics for PUBG New State (Mobile).

Several gamers recently reported that they were facing an issue while pre-registering to PUBG New State (Mobile). The closed Alpha test announcement also explains the errors. Since testing is restricted to the U.S., gamers from other countries experienced this error while registering.

It must also be noted that PUBG New State (Mobile) will not be available for China, Vietnam, and India. Therefore, gamers from these countries will not be able to pre-register for PUBG New State (Mobile) at all.

The feedback received from the closed Alpha test will be beneficial in further enhancing the game. Developers plan to take the results from the Alpha test and make the necessary amendments before rolling it out globally.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

The pre-registration for PUBG New State (Mobile) was open only for Android users. iOS users faced a period of uncertainty as they were unable to pre-register for the game. However, it was recently revealed that pre-registration for iOS would also be rolling out soon.

Players are advised to keep checking the official website of PUBG New State (Mobile) for the latest.