PUBG New State Open Qualifier Finale: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The Open Qualifier Finale, the second phase of the PUBG New State Pro Series India, starts on December 28 and will feature 32 teams fighting across three days for 16 slots in the Mobile Challenger. ESL has revealed the names of all 32 participants who have secured their spots after performing well in the Open Qualifiers.

These underdogs are divided into four groups, consisting of eight teams each. After three days and 16 games, the top half of the participants will move to the third phase, where they'll fight against the 16 invited teams. The bottom half of the overall standings will be knocked out of the PUBG New State Pro Series.

PUBG New State Open Qualifier Finale participants

Here are the four groups that will fight in the upcoming phase for seats in the Mobile Challenger.

Group A

Asla Official Fighters Gaming Club Naughty Zoos Quantum Inception Team Zero Gravity Team 4X Esports The Five Chief Wanted Gaming

Group B

Direct Rush Four Red Wings Gufflike Mighty Esports Team Eagle Warriors The World of Battle Troy Tamilan SP Try Hard

Group C

Aslaa Esports Bad Evils DB Esports i2K Esports Oath Esports Pusher Esports Team Nexgen WSF Esports

Group D

Big Brother Esports Defending Champs Heavenly Coffee Helle Esports Kings Man Reckoning Esports UDOG India Version 9

ESL India @ESL_India Revealing you the top 32 teams who will compete in the Open Qualifier Finale of SPS NEW STATE Mobile Open India.



Watch them live 28th - 30th Dec, Daily 5PM IST



Follow us to know more @ESL_India @NodwinGaming



#newstate #gaming Revealing you the top 32 teams who will compete in the Open Qualifier Finale of SPS NEW STATE Mobile Open India.Watch them live 28th - 30th Dec, Daily 5PM ISTFollow us to know more #newstate mobile #esports 🔥Revealing you the top 32 teams who will compete in the Open Qualifier Finale of SPS NEW STATE Mobile Open India.Watch them live 28th - 30th Dec, Daily 5PM ISTFollow us to know more 👉 @ESL_India @NodwinGaming #newstate #newstatemobile #esports #gaming https://t.co/WMI92baWb4

This phase of the tournament will be livestreamed on the YouTube channels of ESL India and Nodwin Gaming. It will also be broadcast on the LOCO platform.

Some of these teams have previously competed in several third-party events. Big Brother Esports recently had a good run in the Snapdragon PUBG New State Invitational, where they claimed the sixth spot in the Grand Finals.

Aslaa Esports did not perform well in the same Invitational tournament, as they came 18th in the Semifinals and didn't qualify for the next stage. UDOG India was eliminated in the League Stage after a disappointing performance. Bad Evils also had a poor outing as the squad finished 16th in the Grand Finals of the event.

Reckoning Esports, a well-known Indian organization, began competing in PUBG New State esports in November. This will be a great opportunity for the team to showcase their skills and emerge as one of the top squads in the scene.

ESL has also disclosed a list of invited teams that will directly participate in the Mobile Challenger phase that is set to take place on January 5. The next round will showcase some great battles between the invited and qualified teams.

Poll : 0 votes