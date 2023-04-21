PUBG New State patch notes 0.9.48: Ace League, new changes, rewards, and more

PUBG New State's latest patch of PUBG New State has come up with an in-game contest called Ace League, which will begin 12 days prior to the conclusion of every season. There will be two phases: the one-week Preliminary round and the two-day Main round.

The first Preliminary round will be conducted from May 13-19, while the Main phase will take place on May 20 and 21. You must have a minimum of 3000 (Diamond) tier points to participate in the first phase, where the winner will receive a spot in the Main stage and Prestige Coins.

Further, you can find the Ace League option in the Battle Royale tab (map selection screen). The main round will also offer some in-game rewards, including Prestige Coins and an Ace League title.

PUBG New State brings some in-game changes in new update

Krafton has upgraded the Erangel’s Avanpost area with the construction of new buildings on campus, a complete overhaul. Apart from that, Nova and Lightning will appear in the Erangel map. The developers have added a new C2 customization (Double Magazine) for the AKM gun, which enhances the magazine's capacity by raising it to 50 rounds from the initial 30, but lowers the reload speed.

Graveyard (Siege) has been reintroduced into PUBG New State after it underwent some modifications. Here are some notable changes:

The map’s mode has been changed from Squad to Solo.

Android waves have been revamped for balance reasons.

You can no longer fix the inhibitor.

Frag Grenades will spawn around the inhibitor. Molotov Cocktails will no longer spawn.

Bandages will spawn in the healing item spawn points.

Krafton has also made a few changes to the Deathmatch mode. You will now see the profile frame and the frame effect during the deathmatch loading screen, in-game scoreboard, match end score board, and the bottom area of the deathcam.

New season title rewards have been added, including those for Most Kills, Most Chickens, and 1st Place in Ace League. The podium finishers of Most Kills and Most Chickens will be rewarded with the titles as well as Prestige Coins. Besides this, players who will be in the top 100 in Battle Royale will also get Prestige Coins.

Survivor Pass Vol.18 items (Image via PUBG New State)

In PUBG New State's Survivor Pass Vol.18, you can acquire various in-game items, including characters, costumes, and skins upon reaching certain levels. Additionally, you also have the option to purchase the Premium Pass that gives you access to exclusive items.

