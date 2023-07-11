PUBG x Street Fighter 6 crossover: Start and end date, event details, and more

PUBG has just announced a new crossover event with Street Fighter 6, where it will bring over some of the characters from the fighting game as skins. It’s one of the most exciting events in the title this year and the developers are calling it Survivor Summerfest; it will go live later this month.

Street Fighter 6 has seen an incredible amount of positive reception from the community ever since its launch in June. It has steadily grown to become one of the most successful fighting games in recent years. Hence, it’s not surprising that many in the community will be quite excited to play as some of their favorite characters in the battle royale.

When is PUBG Survivor Summerfest beginning with Street Fighter 6?

The Survivor Summerfest and the Street Fighter 6 crossover event will start on July 26, 2023. It will run for approximately two weeks and will come to a close on August 8, 2023.

Players will be able to get their hands on all the event-related content during this period, which will include character skins from the Street Fighter franchise.

What to expect from the PUBG x Street Fighter 6 crossover?

Everything that players will be able to try during the event hasn't been revealed so far. However, they will be able to get their hands on some Street Fighter characters as skins in the battle royale.

If the reveal poster for the event is anything to go by, players will at the very least get to try out the skins of the following characters when Survivor Summerfest kicks off:

Ryu (Classic)

Cammy (Classic)

Chun-Li (Classic)

Luke (Sf6)

Chun-Li (SF6)

The Survivor Summerfest is a sort of promotional event for Street Fighter 6, where Capcom will look to push its games to a wider audience. This is not the first time that the developer has sought to advertise its offering through a different and more popular title.

Street Fighter characters previously made their way to Fortnite and Fallguys as well. Hence, it will be quite interesting to see how the crossover with PUBG pans out when the event kicks off. Hopefully, there will be more stuff to try out than just cosmetics.

