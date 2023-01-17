Create

Quackity and BadBoyHalo's picture goes viral on Minecraft Twitter, Skeppy reacts

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Jan 17, 2023 09:01 AM IST
Quackity and BadBoyHalo
Quackity and BadBoyHalo's first IRL meetup makes Skeppy jealous (Image via Sportskeeda)

Minecraft streamer Alex "Quackity" recently uploaded a picture of himself and fellow content creator Darryl "BadBoyHalo" with a caption insinuating it was taken in a basement.

The tweet essentially commemorated the first time the two met in real life. The post went viral on Twitter, accruing almost 150k likes in a day.

we took this picture in a basement 💀 https://t.co/33Hb1cT52T

The picture got the Minecraft community going because BadBoyHalo is said to be especially close to streamer Zak "Skeppy." The caption resulted in many fans and streamers poking fun at the fact that BadBoyHalo seemed to have replaced him with Quackity.

Skeppy himself replied to the thread, jokingly expressing disappointment and hoping that the picture was photoshopped for him and BadBoyHalo's sake:

@Quackity @BadBoyHalo This is photoshop. ?? right please

Quackity then replied to him in a non-commital tone:

@Skeppy @BadBoyHalo yeah ……..

"Basement boyz": TinaKitten, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and other Minecraft content creators react to Quackity and BadBoyHalo's Twitter pic

youtube-cover

The Minecraft social media community is highly active on Twitter and has a tendency to enthusiastically engage in online banter.

Skeppy and BadBoyHalo are known to be very good friends. There is a running joke in the community that their relationship is more than "just friends." Therefore, the "basement" jab in the caption of Quackity's post created a frenzy among their fans and peers, who quickly took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

100 Thieves creator Tina Kitten's tweet about the post elicited a response from both streamers:

@Quackity @BadBoyHalo basement boyz 🐨🐨
@TinaKitten @BadBoyHalo The hell is that supposed to mean 😡
@Quackity @TinaKitten @BadBoyHalo Its our new band name

Big names such as Dream also got involved by mentioning Skeppy. This elicited a reply from BadBoyHalo and a wholesome GIF by fellow Twitch streamer VelvetIsCake:

@Quackity @BadBoyHalo Skeppy
@dreamwastaken @Quackity Skeppy :D
@BadBoyHalo @dreamwastaken @Quackity Skeppy https://t.co/4n6ylD8M3l

YouTuber Vurb also joined in on the action:

@Quackity @BadBoyHalo i took this picture of skeppys reaction to this tweet https://t.co/BWi4vA3cX8

Streamers GeorgeNotFound and Karl Jacobs got in on the banter. The former joked about being the photographer behind the picture, while the latter just expressed appreciation for the tweet.

Sapnap also jokingly insinuated that he was there when the picture was taken.

@Quackity @BadBoyHalo im such a good photographer youre welcome
@Quackity @BadBoyHalo Dude this makes me so happy :,) I love you guys
@Quackity @BadBoyHalo was so fun to be a part of this

Quackity and BadBoyHalo hopped onto their alternate accounts to add to the banter:

@Quackity Looking amazing Quackity :D
@BadBoyHalo @Quackity Shut up
@quackity4k @BadBoyHalo Sorry i was on my evil account
@Quackity @BadBoyHalo I met Jesus in real life

Fans also shared many in-game moments between the two streamers in their reactions to the picture:

@Quackity @BadBoyHalo THIS IS MY FAVORITE BBQ MOMENT 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/nZSkLvQBZQ
@Quackity @BadBoyHalo THIS MOMENT MAKES ME GIGGLE A LOT https://t.co/BItYRq19aB
@Quackity @BadBoyHalo THE LICE SONG https://t.co/KK2nwiHcU4
@Quackity @BadBoyHalo THSI ONE TOO https://t.co/yP8ZtKoW8W
The Twitter banter surrounding the picture of Skeppy and BadBoyHalo that was recently posted on Twitter (Image via Foolish Gamers/Twitter)
The Twitter banter surrounding the picture of Skeppy and BadBoyHalo that was recently posted on Twitter (Image via Foolish Gamers/Twitter)

As mentioned before, Skeppy and BadBoyHalo met in real life for the first time despite having featured in each other's Minecraft videos and livestreams for years.

For regular news and updates about Minecraft, follow Sportskeeda here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...