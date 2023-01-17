Quackity and BadBoyHalo's picture goes viral on Minecraft Twitter, Skeppy reacts

Minecraft streamer Alex "Quackity" recently uploaded a picture of himself and fellow content creator Darryl "BadBoyHalo" with a caption insinuating it was taken in a basement.

The tweet essentially commemorated the first time the two met in real life. The post went viral on Twitter, accruing almost 150k likes in a day.

Quackity @Quackity we took this picture in a basement we took this picture in a basement 💀 https://t.co/33Hb1cT52T

The picture got the Minecraft community going because BadBoyHalo is said to be especially close to streamer Zak "Skeppy." The caption resulted in many fans and streamers poking fun at the fact that BadBoyHalo seemed to have replaced him with Quackity.

Skeppy himself replied to the thread, jokingly expressing disappointment and hoping that the picture was photoshopped for him and BadBoyHalo's sake:

Quackity then replied to him in a non-commital tone:

"Basement boyz": TinaKitten, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and other Minecraft content creators react to Quackity and BadBoyHalo's Twitter pic

The Minecraft social media community is highly active on Twitter and has a tendency to enthusiastically engage in online banter.

Skeppy and BadBoyHalo are known to be very good friends. There is a running joke in the community that their relationship is more than "just friends." Therefore, the "basement" jab in the caption of Quackity's post created a frenzy among their fans and peers, who quickly took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

100 Thieves creator Tina Kitten's tweet about the post elicited a response from both streamers:

Big names such as Dream also got involved by mentioning Skeppy. This elicited a reply from BadBoyHalo and a wholesome GIF by fellow Twitch streamer VelvetIsCake:

YouTuber Vurb also joined in on the action:

Vurb @JustVurb @Quackity @BadBoyHalo i took this picture of skeppys reaction to this tweet @Quackity @BadBoyHalo i took this picture of skeppys reaction to this tweet https://t.co/BWi4vA3cX8

Streamers GeorgeNotFound and Karl Jacobs got in on the banter. The former joked about being the photographer behind the picture, while the latter just expressed appreciation for the tweet.

Sapnap also jokingly insinuated that he was there when the picture was taken.

Sapnap @sapnap @Quackity @BadBoyHalo was so fun to be a part of this @Quackity @BadBoyHalo was so fun to be a part of this

Quackity and BadBoyHalo hopped onto their alternate accounts to add to the banter:

Fans also shared many in-game moments between the two streamers in their reactions to the picture:

The Twitter banter surrounding the picture of Skeppy and BadBoyHalo that was recently posted on Twitter (Image via Foolish Gamers/Twitter)

As mentioned before, Skeppy and BadBoyHalo met in real life for the first time despite having featured in each other's Minecraft videos and livestreams for years.

For regular news and updates about Minecraft, follow Sportskeeda here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes