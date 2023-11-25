"Racism still alive" - SteveWillDoIt rejecting an individual from his Black Friday giveaway leaves fans divided

Nelk Boys member and Kick streamer Stephen "SteveWillDoIt" has once again managed to capture the internet's attention after making an unusual video. The streamer was seen, in collaboration with other creators such as Adam22 and Bradley Martin, streaming from a store and handing out a bunch of consoles and controllers on the occasion of Black Friday. The catch was that the store was open to only Black customers.

To add to this, when one White fan tried to enter the store, SteveWillDoIt had to quickly show him the way to the door, stating that he wasn't allowed there. Reacting to the clip, one X user said:

"Racism still alive."

Fans react to Steve kicking out a White fan from his store

"Get the f**k outta here" - SteveWillDoIt brutally shows the door to a fan

SteveWillDoIt has once again found himself stirring the pot after he, along with some other Kick creators, opened a store to give away a bunch of consoles. However, in a literal interpretation of the Black Friday sale, the store was exclusively accessible to customers who identify as Black.

For those unfamiliar with Black Friday sales, it typically takes place the day after Thanksgiving and marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. However, it has nothing to do with race; the name is only a wordplay for customers moving from being "in the red" to being "in the black" due to increased discounts.

SteveWillDoIt, however, had a literal take on the entire event. When a White fan entered the store, he said:

"I know it's a Black Friday, I don't mean to come in."

Steve quickly responded:

"Yeah, nice to meet you but you gotta get the f**k outta (out of) here. I'm so sorry. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Get the f**k outta here. Sorry. It is what it is. It's Black Friday...yeah, you're not good (to enter).

What fans said

The clip was shared by the popular online reporting page Drama Alert(@DramaAlert), which garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the controversial clip

This isn't the only time Steve has found himself in the headlines this month. Last week (November 18), the streamer was reportedly arrested during a stream in Brazil. The reason behind the arrest was said to be due to him featuring firearms in his broadcasts.