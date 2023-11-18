SteveWillDoIt reportedly arrested in Brazil after seemingly featuring assault rifles on Kick livestream

Controversial YouTuber and Kick streamer Steve "SteveWillDoIt" has once again captured the attention of the online community as clips of his alleged arrest in Brazil emerge. The streamer's arrest is reportedly related to his broadcasts in Brazil, where he featured assault rifles and other firearms on his livestream.

The video in question shows SteveWillDoIt and his friends being cornered against a wall, with police officers restraining them while carrying what seemed to be firearms. Following this, the police seem to have taken them into custody.

Kick streamer SteveWillDoIt arrest footage explored

Kick streamer and NELK Boys member SteveWillDoIt has once again found himself embroiled in another controversy, as the Brazilian police reportedly detained him for one of his recent streams.

For those unaware, the streamer uploaded a live stream where he claimed to be visiting one of the most crime-ridden and dangerous parts of the favelas. During the stream, masked individuals entered and forcibly restrained them, seemingly carrying out a robbery.

However, there is a lot of speculation about whether the stream was authentic, with many asserting that the entire robbery was staged for content. In Brazil, civilians are permitted to carry registered firearms. However, the possession of assault weapons is prohibited.

If his arrest is indeed true, it was likely due to the streamer showcasing firearms during his Kick stream yesterday (November 17). The streamer has yet to give any updates regarding this situation.

Another notable point is that Steve was wearing the same clothes during his arrest as he was during his stream in the favelas, suggesting that the two incidents occurred on the same day.

What did the community say?

The clip of Steve getting apprehended by the Brazilian police was swiftly shared across social media, especially on X, eliciting a plethora of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

The viral clip also prompted a response from Bradley Martin, who sarcastically suggested that authorities should keep him behind bars. Given Bradley's close association and frequent appearances on podcasts with the NELK Boys, it's understandable that the authenticity of the arrest clip has also been questioned.

This isn't the only instance of SteveWillDoIt being embroiled in controversy. In a recent Kick stream, he called out Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, accusing him of allegedly texting his girlfriend.