YouTuber SteveWillDoIt claims LeBron James’ son DMed his girlfriend: "Bronny James messaged my girl"

Bronny James is one of the most well-known up-and-coming collegiate basketball prospects. In addition to being the son of four-time NBA champ LeBron James, Bronny James has continued to evolve his game in recent years. While there were doubts about whether he has what it takes to make it to the NBA, Bronny James has proven himself as a more-than-reliable '3 & D' player.

With his first season at USC set to tip off on November 6th against Kansas State, Bronny has been making headlines for his preparation on the court. Despite that, YouTuber 'SteveWillDoIt' recently put the second-generation hooper's name in headlines for another reason.

According to him, Bronny James DMed his girlfriend, although it's unclear when the DM was sent, and whether there were any messages exchanged after that. In a video that was posted on social media, 'SteveWillDoIt' spoke about the situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bro if my girl f***d Bron Jr I would be so upset. ... Dude, he is so good at basketball. I'd be so depressed if my girl f****d Bron Jr. And you know why I'm saying that is because Bron Jr messaged my girl. ... She told me about it. I would be so upset dude if she f****d him."

Expand Tweet

Looking ahead at Bronny James' upcoming season with USC and his NBA chances

This summer, Bronny had a horrific scare when his heart stopped beating during a workout. Fortunately, thanks to the quick intervention of those nearby, he survived the ordeal, however, questions then surfaced about his future playing basketball.

After spending some time in the hospital, doctors uncovered the reasoning behind the cardiac arrest episode, and he was cleared to return to play. Bronny then set his sights on the upcoming season for USC, where he will look to help the team capture a national championship.

As previously mentioned, the team is set to tip off their season against Kansas State on November 6th. In addition to Bronny, the team will also include second-generation hooper Dennis Rodman Jr, also known as DJ Rodman.

Both young standouts have their sights set on making the NBA, however, it's James who is projected to have a chance of making it into the NBA. Current projections have Bronny going anywhere between the second round and midway through the first round.